The Alpaca Pals visit Overslade House Care Home

By Julie Bateman
Contributor
Published 4th Oct 2025, 12:25 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 08:56 BST
Resident Pam with The Alpaca Pals at Overslade House Care Homeplaceholder image
Resident Pam with The Alpaca Pals at Overslade House Care Home
Today we celebrate World Animal Day. Overslade House residents enjoyed a visit from The Alpaca pals yesterday who visited our residents from room to room.

World Animal Day is celebrated yearly on October 4th to align with the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of ecology and animals.

The Alpaca Pals brought with them Dante and little wriggler Rupert. Rupert is only 1 Year old and behaved so well.

Rosa resident at Overslade House care home with The Alpaca Palsplaceholder image
Rosa resident at Overslade House care home with The Alpaca Pals

Resident Lilian said “aren’t they beautiful and so soft”. Many staff and visitors wanted to take Rupert home, no offence Dante you are very handsome!

Thank you so much to Jane and Rachel for helping to enrich the lives of our residents and probably walking 10 miles in the 2 hrs you are with us walking from room to room, we look forward to seeing you next year.️

World Mental Health day is also approaching and animals have proved to be very therapeutic and beneficial to cognitive well-being and we think the smiles in our photographs tell all.

We are welcoming new residents into our homes to ensure that we are there for those that need care and support. Overslade House Care Home is part of the Barchester Health Care group and offers Nursing care , Dementia Care , Residential and Respite care

