The Anna Wilkinson Mockingbird Trust becomes Propertymark’s chosen charity of the year

The Anna Wilkinson Mockingbird Trust has become Propertymark’s chosen charity of the year, in addition to their long-standing work with the Propertymark Trust and Agents Giving.

The Mockingbird Trust was started by Anna’s family who tragically lost their daughter, Anna, to an inoperable brain tumour.

She was diagnosed in 2014, and despite remaining strong and brave until the end, she passed away on 22nd January 2016 at the age of 16.

Ever since The Mockingbird Trust was set up in October 2016, the charity has hosted many fundraising events such as an Australia Skydive on 14th June 2018, a Hadrian’s Wall Walk in July 2017, and they held a Mockingbird Ball twice in 2017 and 2022 to commemorate Anna’s 18th and 21st birthdays respectively, though the latter ball was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID lockdowns.

The Propertymark Trust was originally established to help members who had fallen on difficult times. In order to help those members, the benevolent fund and its trustees applied for charitable status to enable gift aid to be claimed on charitable donations. In addition, Agents Giving supports a number of high profile national charities, as well as local charitable projects that aim to make a difference in the areas they operate.

Nathan Emerson, CEO at Propertymark, said:

“We are so pleased that Propertymark is supporting The Anna Wilkinson Mockingbird Trust, The Propertymark Trust and Agents Giving. The Anna Wilkinson Mockingbird Trust is a brilliant charity that has done so much work to help the families of young adults suffering from cancer to make lasting memories. We are all excited about raising money for these three charities’ wonderful causes throughout the year.”