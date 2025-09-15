The Box Factory donates £10,000 to support The Myton Hospices’ ‘Give the Gift of a Hospice Bed’ campaign

Loyal Myton supporter, The Box Factory, has generously donated £10,000 to their ‘Give the Gift of a Hospice Bed’ campaign, helping to ensure more people across Coventry and Warwickshire can access a hospice bed when they need it most.

Tragically, due to limited funding, too many patients are still dying before a bed becomes available at Myton. The Box Factory’s donation could fund a hospice bed for over three weeks, providing vital care for local people at the most difficult time in their lives.

Following the success of Myton’s Urgent Appeal, thanks to their wonderful supporters, the charity is now focused on sustaining hospice beds for the future. However, the challenges they face are significant:

• Rising costs – Government increases to National Insurance and the minimum wage, announced after the Urgent Appeal, have added an unexpected £190,000 to Myton’s costs this year alone.

• High demand – Myton continue to have a waiting list for hospice beds on most days.

• A national crisis – Hospices across the UK are being forced to cut services due to chronic underfunding. The Myton Hospices is lobbying for urgent reform to protect specialist palliative and end of life care.

This year, Myton need to raise £12.7 million – that’s over £1 million every month – to continue providing their expert care free of charge to patients and their loved ones.

Despite these challenges, the charity remains committed to keeping their services running and supporting as many people as possible. As the only provider of hospice inpatient beds in Coventry and Warwickshire, this is critical – and Myton is calling on local businesses and the community to stand with them.

Gunjan’s story shows the difference a hospice bed at Myton can make. In 2021, at just 33 years old, Gunjan was diagnosed with breast cancer and further scans in 2025 revealed the cancer had spread to her bones. Gunjan came to stay at Coventry Myton Hospice to manage her symptoms. Gunjan said:

“I didn’t know much about hospices or palliative care before coming to Myton. But the team here have been amazing. Everything is taken care of – they’ve supported me emotionally, physically and spiritually. Everyone has been so kind and helpful.”

“Myton have helped me to keep my dignity, my humanity and my sense of comfort. They’ve given everything they possibly can to support me, my husband, my son and my sisters. Knowing we’re all being looked after is incredibly reassuring.”

Chris Willmott, Corporate Partnerships Manager at The Myton Hospices, added: “We are incredibly grateful to the team at The Box Factory for their continued support over the years. Their donation of £10,000 to our ‘Give the Gift of a Hospice Bed’ campaign will help us care for more people like Natalie, when they need us most. Tragically, there are still too many people dying on our waiting list for a hospice bed at Myton – this is heart-breaking, and this campaign is about changing that. With the support of generous local organisations like The Box Factory, and the wider community, we can ensure Myton is here for everyone, now and in the future.”

The donation from The Box Factory, based in Leamington Spa, is part of their ongoing commitment to supporting local good causes, reflecting their long-standing partnership with Myton.

Neil Price, Managing Director at The Box Factory, said: “Supporting local causes is at the heart of The Box Factory’s values, and we are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with The Myton Hospices. The work of Myton is truly invaluable and we hope our contribution will help ensure that more patients and their families can access the care they deserve.”

It costs £450 to fund a Hospice Bed at Myton for one day and every donation – big or small – makes a difference. ‘Give the Gift of a Hospice Bed’ to support vital hospice care and help to protect services for the future. Find out more and donate online at www.mytonhospice.org/Bed or, for corporate support, contact the team at [email protected]