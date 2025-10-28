The countdown is on: Light up your Christmas with Hatton Garden Centre

The most magical time of the year is on its way, and Hatton Garden Centre, in Hatton Country World is thrilled to announce the launch of its Christmas Department with a spectacular opening weekend on November 1 and 2.

As part of the UK’s largest family-run garden centre group, British Garden Centres, Hatton Garden Centre is pulling out all the stops to make this year’s celebrations bigger and brighter than ever. From enchanting decorations to festive family fun, the launch weekend promises to be the perfect start to your Christmas countdown.

Before the big weekend, the centre is inviting local seniors to a special Senior Card afternoon on Friday, October, 31 offering a warm welcome, light refreshments, and an early preview of the festive displays.

Kicking off the festivities in true seasonal style for the opening weekend, Father Christmas or his head elf will be cutting the ribbon on November 1 at 10am, with more festivities happening from 10am on Sunday, officially opening the Christmas wonderland. Visitors attending will have festive treats and a singer to put everyone in the festive mood. There will also be a golden ticket for the first 50 people through the door with some exciting offers.

Judith Edwards, Centre Manager, said: “We are excited to welcome people into our centre and show off our team's hard work and inspirational, magical displays. Christmas at British Garden Centres is about so much more than decorations; it’s about bringing people together and making the season the best experience for everyone.

"Alongside our expanded Fern Christmas range and a fantastic selection of gifts for all ages, we’re proud to host festive events that families can enjoy year after year. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect present, finding inspiration for your home, or making memories, there’s something special for everyone.”