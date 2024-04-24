The curious case of Benjamin Mutt-on: Lurcher discovers fountain of youth at Dogs Trust Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After being found as a stray and brought into the Dogs Trust rehoming centre, Peter was initially thought to be an older Patterdale Terrier, in need of some love and attention. However, after receiving care at Dogs Trust, staff discovered that Peter was not a fully grown adult Patterdale Terrier but was in fact a very young Lurcher puppy.

Peter suffers from a skin condition which left his skin flaky and dry, making him to look much older than a puppy, and more like an adult Patterdale Terrier. However, during his initial assessment at Dogs Trust, Peter displayed lots of puppy type behaviours and, following his initial health checks at the rehoming centre, staff discovered he had all of his puppy teeth in place. Armed this this new information, the staff at Dogs Trust reassessed his age at just four months old.

After spending just over a year in the care of the Dogs Trust team, Peter no longer resembles an older dog, and instead looks like the handsome 18 month old Lurcher he really is. He does still have his skin condition called Ichthyosis, also known as Fish Scale Disease, and while there isn’t a cure for this, it is controlled with medicated shampoos to keep him happy and comfortable, and it doesn’t seem to affect him day to day.

Peter the Lurcher is looking for his forever home

Peter is now searching for his forever home. He can live with children over the age of 12 who are confident around bouncy and boisterous dogs, and he would need to be the only pet in the home. However, has made lots of doggy friends since arriving at Dogs Trust and could continue making friends in his new home (he just needs to learn some doggy manners!). Peter loves playing with toys and loves having the company of his favourite people, for this reason he'd like a home where he won’t be left for long periods and he can slowly learn how to settle and relax on his own.

Emma-Jane Thomas, Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, says:

“You can imagine how surprised we were to find that Peter, who very much looked like an older dog, still had all his puppy teeth!

“Our team have worked their magic and turned back the hands of time with Peter – our very own Benjamin Button! He is now very clearly a young Lurcher, and is a beautiful, special boy - we all absolutely adore him here. He still has some very puppy like characteristics, but he’s making lots and lots of progress and is doing so well.

Peter as a puppy

“He had a tricky start to life and has spent much of his puppyhood in kennels so needs a helping hand as he settles into his new home. Although he no longer resembles an old man, he will need ongoing support with his skin, and we’re all really hoping someone can look past his medical condition and see the beautiful boy we all love. He’s got so much love to give and such a zest for life!