The fully booked Two Castles Run this weekend

Four-and-a-half-thousand runners will be tackling the famous Two Castles Run this weekend – the first time it’s been fully booked since the pandemic.

The popular annual fundraising run will see participants tackle the 10km course between Warwick Castle and Kenilworth Castle on Sunday, June 9, and is once again sponsored by Leamington Spa solicitors Blythe Liggins.

The Two Castles Run, which attracts entrants from all over the country and is celebrating 40 years in 2024, is organised by the Kenilworth Runners in conjunction with Kenilworth Rotary and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club.

Donna Bothamley, head of wills and probate at Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said: “We’re delighted that all the places for the Two Castles Run have been filled and it’s going to be spectacular seeing thousands of runners on the roads of Warwickshire.

The Two Castles Run, sponsored by Blythe Liggins, takes place on Sunday, June 9.

“Such a high number of entrants also bodes well for the numerous charities that benefit from the terrific fundraising efforts of the competitors.”

Richard Clarke, race director from the Kenilworth Runners, said: “It’s going to be a fantastic turnout for the 2024 Two Castles Run as it appears that the appeal of running between two of England’s final castles is stronger than ever.

“Our respect and thanks go to all the competitors and, just as importantly, to all those who will be helping on the day to make the event possible.”

To learn more about the 2024 Two Castles Run, visit www.twocastlesrun.org.uk.