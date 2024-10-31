With 120 prizes to be won totalling over £6,000, all generously donated by many of our amazing local businesses and organisations, at only £5 the Rotary Advent Calendar is a perfect way to bring daily prizes, fun and excitement to your December. But this year, it holds an even deeper significance.

The Advent Calendar was the heart and soul project of our dear friend and dedicated Rotarian, Malcolm Matthews, who poured his passion and energy into making it such a success, raising an incredible £15,600 for local charities last year.

Malcolm worked tirelessly throughout most of the year organising the calendar to raise funds for local charities like Myton Hospice, The Kenilworth Centre, Waverley Day Centre, Compassionate Kenilworth and Talisman Theatre who have all benefited from the proceeds of calendar sales.

Sadly, Malcolm died suddenly earlier this year, but his spirit lives on in the calendar that he created.

Rotary Advent Calendar 2024 - The Kenilworth Greenway in winter

This year Kenilworth Rotary are selling the calendar in Malcolm’s memory, with all proceeds going to support the local causes that meant so much to him.

By purchasing a calendar, you're not just entering for the chance to win wonderful prizes—you’re helping to continue Malcolm’s legacy of kindness and generosity.

Please, let’s come together as a community to make this year’s Advent Calendar the most successful yet. Open your calendar each day in December and see if you’ve won one of 120 prizes. But most of all, know that your support is making a real difference to local charities that are supporting local residents of all ages.

Get your Kenilworth Rotary Advent Calendar from the Rotary stand which will be in Talisman Square or one of the local shops, or you can buy one in the Kenilworth Centre, or buy one online at https://www.kenilworthadventcalendar.co.uk/.

Win a prize, spread some festive cheer and honour the memory of a remarkable man who gave so much to our community..

Together, we can make this year's calendar the best one yet.