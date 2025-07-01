The Meriden Hospital part of Circle Health Group acquires MRI & CT Unit

The Meriden Hospital part of Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest independent hospital operator, can today announce that it has acquired UME’s Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) services, in a deal that will enhance the facilities and services on offer to patients across the West Midlands and surrounding areas.

This deal showcases The Meriden Hospital’s commitment to the healthcare ecosystem in the West Midlands offering patients choosing to pay for themselves, those supported by private insurance and those funded by the NHS, access to a world-class quality of care. This is a great example of the independent sector’s willingness to enhance the services they offer and support the reduction of waiting times for thousands of patients across the UK.

Opened in 2006, The Meriden Hospital has grown to become one of the leading independent hospitals in the area. Featuring 52 private inpatient rooms, 16 outpatient consultation rooms, 3 surgical theatres, 1 Minor treatment unit, Private GP Services and with this recent investment has added over 28 diagnostic scans including CT Coronary Angiography (CTCA) with Calcium Scoring, Cardiac Angiography making the hospital is well placed to offer a broad range of services to patients across the West Midlands.

Circle’s priorities will be to improve patient access to appointments, enhancing the profile of the hospital's diagnostic and surgical capabilities from Orthopaedic through to General Surgery in addition to Outpatient and physiotherapy services.

(L-R) Tracey Lewis, Imaging Lead, Sarah Heard, Interim Radiology Manager, Karen Pattison, Executive Director, Victoria Prosser, Senior Radiographer.

Karen Pattison, Executive Director of The Meriden Hospital, said:

“I am proud to announce our ongoing investment at The Meriden Hospital, which includes the addition of state-of-the-art MRI and CT scanning technology. This enhancement allows us to better serve the community of the West Midlands by significantly reducing crucial diagnostic waiting times. We remain committed to providing an outstanding quality of care to the patients we see in a timely manner.”