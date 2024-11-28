The Meriden Hospital recognised for outstanding patient care at national awards

Staff and doctors at The Meriden Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, have been recognised for the outstanding quality of care they deliver to patients at the Laing Buisson Awards on Thursday 21st November in London.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where they - along with other Circle hospitals - won the prestigious Laing Buisson award for best private hospitals nationally.

The private hospital located in Coventry was praised for the way they supported staff and patient outcomes, and the award presented to the hospital’s owners specifically recognised the contribution The Meriden Hospital makes to the overall success of the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prestigious Laing Bussion awards are held each year and look for a private hospital group that excels in the delivery of care for patients. Judge’s this year noted that The Meriden Hospital and Circle Health Group “showcased an excellent growth story” and “achieved market-leading outcomes that significantly improves patient access and affordability.”

Karen Prins, Chief Operating Officer, with colleagues collecting the award.

This is the second time in four years that The Meriden Hospital has been recognised as one of the UK’s leading hospitals.

In 2023, The Meriden Hospital’s owners, Circle Health Group’s Patient Report Outcome Measures (PROMS) were the highest in the independent sector for the knee surgery category and well above the national average in hip surgery. PROMS are recognised as the gold standard for determining the clinical effectiveness of a hospital’s treatments and services. Moreover, The Meriden Hospital had the lowest levels of infections and unplanned transfers of care on record.

The award also looked at how The Meriden Hospital supported their workforce. As one of the largest employers in Coventry, in 2023 they were involved the launch of the independent sector’s first university programme in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University to offer staff a range of professional development courses sponsored by Circle Health Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, The Meriden Hospital leveraged the national apprenticeship levy to support staff, offering them over 30 unique courses from nursing to administration and finance. The national average of apprenticeship levy utilisitation is between 40-50% with only 5% of staff on apprenticeship pathways. Circle Health Group and The Meriden Hospital successfully used between 95-100% of the levy in 2023.

Hospital Group of the Year Award.

Commenting on The Meriden Hospital’s success at the famous awards, Paolo Pieri, CEO of Circle Health Group, said: “I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication shown by the staff and doctors at The Meriden Hospital. 2023 was an incredibly successful year for Circle Health Group and to be named again as Hospital Group of the Year for the second time is a testament to the difference The Meriden Hospital has on the quality of care to patients.”