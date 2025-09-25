The Midcounties Co-operative reaches milestone of over 500,000 volunteer hours in past 20 years

The Midcounties Co-operative has reached a major milestone in its aim to do good together within the communities it serves, with colleagues contributing more than 560,000 hours of volunteering over the past two decades – the equivalent of 63 years of time dedicated to supporting local good causes.

This week marks the 20th anniversary of the Society from its beginnings in 2005 – a chance to reflect on the member-owned co-operative’s growth and successes over the past 20 years in partnership with its members and colleagues.

From helping at food banks to supporting local schools, youth groups and charities, the scale of colleague volunteering reflects the Society’s long-standing commitment to doing good together to create a fairer, ethical, and more sustainable future.

Over the same period, its membership has grown from 189,000 to more than 758,000 people, doubling member trade participation, with 44% of all transactions completed by members. With over 410 sites, colleagues have been instrumental in powering that growth while also helping to deliver long-lasting social value.

Alongside volunteering, the Society has donated more than £5.4 million to community causes, with members helping to decide where support is needed most within their local community. In the last year alone, its Doing Good Together Fund has channelled over £200,000 to more than 680 groups – from schools and theatre groups to food banks and mental health charities – bringing the total number of causes supported to more than 4,700.

Further long-term initiatives include The Fairer Futures Programme which launched in 2023 to support young people facing complex barriers to employment within Walsall, as well as offering ongoing support for Bright Future Co-operative, which provides survivors of modern slavery with paid placements and supportive routes into long-term employment.

The past year has also seen the Midcounties collaborate with leading UK co-operative to co-found the Fund for International Co-operative Development – a first-of-its-kind fund created to support communities worldwide in rebuilding after crises and fostering peace.

Phil Ponsonby, Chief Executive of The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “As we celebrate 20 years, nothing captures the spirit of our Society better than our colleagues reaching the incredible milestone of giving 63 years’ worth of volunteering hours to local good causes. Alongside that, the generosity of our members, the millions donated to community projects, and the impact of the Doing Good Together Fund all show what’s possible when people come together with a shared purpose.

“Our members are at the heart of everything we do. These achievements demonstrate the impact that our members and colleagues have achieved in supporting their communities, championing sustainability and working towards a fairer future for all.”

To mark the anniversary, Midcounties has reflected on 20 standout achievements that highlight the difference made for members, communities and the environment over the last two decades:

1. Since 2005, the Society has trebled its turnover from £421m to £1.5bn.

2. In the past 20 years, it has opened 144 new Food stores, 38 Travel branches and 39 nurseries, bringing co-ops and convenience to more communities. With every purchase or payment, members will be giving back to their local communities.

3. The membership to the Society has grown from 189,000 to 758,000, and member trade has doubled to 44% thanks to a range of great value deals available.

4. Midcounties colleagues have contributed over 560,000 hours of volunteering to good causes, that’s equivalent to more than 23,000 days and 63 years.

5. Nearly 700 apprentices have been supported since 2017, helping young people build skills and careers.

6. More than £5.4m has been donated by the Society to community causes that matter most to members.

7. Over £42m has been given back directly to members through profit share and exclusive discounts on food, travel, childcare and utilities.

8. 13,000 members have stood up for change, helping to shape new laws to protect shopworkers from retail crime.

9. The Society has cut 80,000 tonnes of CO₂ – enough to power 29,000 homes for a year.

10. It has backed Fairtrade for more than three decades, contributing to making co-ops the world’s leading seller of Fairtrade wine.

11. The Society’s sustainability leadership has been recognised with the Queen’s Award for Sustainable Development and the Grocer Gold Sustainability Initiative of the Year.

12. Midcounties has helped create 31 new co-ops, growing the movement for the benefit of all.

13. When members asked for change in the energy market, the Society launched Co-op Energy – the UK’s only member-owned energy supplier.

14. Through Younity, its joint venture with Octopus Energy, it now powers 65,000 homes and supports over a third of the UK’s community energy groups.

15. More than 65 young people have been supported through Fairer Futures, an award-winning employability programme based at the Society’s food store in Walsall.

16. Midcounties was a founding member of Bright Future Co-operative, which has so far helped over 100 survivors of modern slavery rebuild their lives through meaningful work.

17. The Society was among the first to secure the Fair Tax Mark, leading on transparency and responsible tax.

18. Midcounties co-founded the Fund for International Co-operative Development, supporting communities worldwide to rebuild after crises and build resilience.

19. Through the Doing Good Together Fund, the Society has already supported 4,739 good causes – with over £200,000 given to over 680 groups in the last year alone.

20. And finally, Midcounties has been celebrated with major honours, from the Energy Awards 2024 Project of the Year to the People in Retail Awards for Fairer Futures, and the Community Energy England Sector Support Award.