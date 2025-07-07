The most Wuthering Heights day ever, Stratford upon Avon

You may have seen it of Facebook and TikTok and for the first time ever, the international phenomenon that is The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever Event is coming to Stratford.

Organisers invite you to don a red dress, black belt and head on down to the Band Stand on Saturday the 2nd August to rehearse a free flash mob dance from 11.00am and then to dance together from 12.00 to the dulcet tones of Kate Bush’s iconic Wuthering Heights. It's completely free, no booking is required. Just look for the big wheel and find us nearby at the bandstand.

Why? For absolutely no reason at all apart from to have some fun and raise some funds for domestic violence charity Refuge and Stratford Charity Lifeways.

What to wear!

No dancing experience is required, in fact, you’ll fit in better if you’re struggling to balance on one leg after getting out of bed in the morning, although if you do know what you’re doing then you’ll be most welcome.

Organisers Julie Crawshaw and Louisa Smith hope a red sea of ‘Kates’ descend on the town to join in the fun and then go off into town for lunch and shopping. The most famous event of its type in the UK is in Folkstone which sees thousands of ‘Kates’, including dogs, husbands and enthusiastic children dance on its seafront every year.

Julie says “we’ve have been blessed with support from The Town Trust letting us have the Band stand, and from Chris Cuthbert from AV heroes who are donating the PA system. The Embankment are selling acholic and non-acholic strawberry daiquiris to ‘Kates’ at a reduced price of 2 for £10 and we’re hoping that other local businesses will join in the fun and offer an incentive to ‘Kates’ roaming the town. In return we will promote the businesses to the Kate collective”.

For more information, including the dance tutorial, featuring such dance moves as “reverse pterodactyl” generously shared from the team in Blue Mountains, NSW Australia, you can follow The Most Wuthering Heights Day, Stratford upon Avon page on Facebook or @bushatthebards on TikTok.