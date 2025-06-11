The Myton Hospices becomes the first Midlands-based hospice to join the Compassionate Neighbours network

The Myton Hospices is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Compassionate Neighbours programme, becoming the first hospice in the Midlands to join this national initiative.

Compassionate Neighbours is a social initiative that aims to reduce loneliness and isolation experienced by people approaching the end of life due to age, illness or bereavement. The programme trains volunteers to provide emotional and social support to people in their local communities through friendship, companionship and regular contact.

Through this initiative, Myton will recruit and train volunteers to support people living with life-limiting illnesses across Coventry and Warwickshire, further strengthening its commitment to holistic, person-centred, and community-based care.

Michelle Linnane, Associate Director of Service Development and Improvement at The Myton Hospices, said:

“We are delighted to be the first hospice in the Midlands to join the Compassionate Neighbours network. This initiative ensures people facing the end of life across Coventry and Warwickshire are supported not only with clinical care, but also with meaningful human connection. We are excited to begin building a team of volunteers who will help reduce loneliness and improve wellbeing for people affected by life-limiting illnesses across Coventry and Warwickshire.”

Jon Devlin, Director of Partnerships at Compassionate Neighbours Network, said:

“We’re delighted to welcome The Myton Hospices to the Compassionate Neighbours network – becoming our 16th hospice partner and the first to bring this vibrant, community-led movement to the Midlands.

“This is a powerful step forward – not just for the Midlands, but for the whole programme as we continue to grow a movement rooted in kindness, connection and reciprocity. Myton brings deep community roots and real energy to the network, and we look forward to supporting their journey as they bring Compassionate Neighbours to life in their own unique way.

“Compassionate Neighbours is a social movement led by hospices and communities, working together to reduce loneliness and social isolation for people in the last years of life. Since its beginnings at St Joseph’s Hospice in East London in 2014, the programme has grown into a national network championing friendship, local action and compassionate community connections.”

Compassionate Neighbours provide support in a variety of ways, including regular one-to-one home visits, group meet-ups, or attending community hubs. Each project is tailored to meet the specific needs of the local people it serves.

Compassionate Neighbours will form part of The Myton Hospice’s new Compassionate Community offering, and will sit alongside its existing Telephone Support Volunteers. Myton will also be training Community Connectors in partnership with Compassionate Communities Coventry and Warwickshire. More information on how to access this support will be available later in the year.

Anyone interested in volunteering to be part of this new Myton initiative or to find out more can contact Michelle Linnane on [email protected]