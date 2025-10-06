The Myton Hospices celebrates Hospice Care Week

The Myton Hospices is celebrating Hospice Care Week, highlighting the wide-ranging care and support hospices provide to patients and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire.

This year’s theme, ‘Hospice care is more than you think’, reflects the breadth of services offered by hospices, from wellbeing programmes and counselling, to physiotherapy, pain management and end of life care. Hospices are often misunderstood as places solely for the very last days of life. In reality, they provide support from the moment a terminal diagnosis is received, helping patients live well for longer and make the most of the precious time they have.

Gary’s story demonstrates the difference hospice care can make to a person’s wellbeing and quality of life. Diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in his late twenties and now aged 67, Gary recently took part in Myton’s Fatigue and Breathlessness (FAB) Programme to help manage his condition. He said:

“The course has truly changed my life. I learned so much about my condition, how to manage it and take control. Before, COPD controlled me. I wouldn’t even leave the house alone because I was scared of having an attack. Now, I walk the dog by myself – something I’d never thought I’d do.”

The Myton Hospices emphasises that whilst clinical interventions are an important part of its service offer, there is so much more to hospice care. It is about providing holistic care, from helping patients regain confidence to supporting families, and everything in between, but most importantly it’s about focusing on what matters most to individuals, enabling them to live well for as long as possible.

But the charity can’t provide care and support to people like Gary without the generosity of the local community. This year, Myton must raise £12.7 million of the £15.3 million it costs to continue providing their services free of charge to patients and their loved ones. They simply couldn’t do it without people like you – whether through donations, support, fundraising, volunteering, or shopping in one of their 27 shops.

For more information on how The Myton Hospices can support patients and families – and how the community can help – please visit www.mytonhospice.org