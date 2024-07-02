The Myton Hospices have been proud to be part of a local upcycling project
Did you know you can donate scrap materials to Myton’s shops in Coventry and Warwickshire?
As part of the 'Let's Create' initiative, Myton have donated scrap denim and cotton to be upcycled by students from Blue Coat, Caludon Castle, and Meadow Park schools into stunning textile art and fashion pieces.
This six-week programme, led by Libby Esler of Artlabtry, saw Myton collaborate with the Broadweavers & Clothiers Guild of Coventry, Coventry University, and SAE to present a breath-taking collection of upcycled textile art. This project highlights the transformative power of upcycling and the incredible potential of upcycled slow fashion.
The fast fashion industry is a significant contributor to environmental degradation, with 85% of textiles ending up in landfill each year. The denim industry, in particular, is notorious for its environmental impact, requiring large amounts of water, chemicals, and energy, leading to water pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
By raising awareness about the negative impact of fast fashion, the 'Let's Create' initiative aims to inspire the next generation of fashion and art students to make more sustainable choices in their textile design practices. The collection features denim jeans and 100% cotton shirts turned into repurposed aprons, embellished bags, textile portraits, and wall hangings, celebrating the endless possibilities of turning old into new.
The Myton Hospices is excited to display the fantastic creations in three of their shops in Coventry: Cannon Park, Coundon, and Smithford Way. The exhibition runs from Monday 1st July to Sunday 14th July, so come and see the art in all its glory!
If you are inspired by this initiative, Myton are turning small corners of these shops into haberdasheries, where you can purchase sewing items to start your own upcycling projects. Join The Myton Hospices in celebrating and promoting sustainable fashion!
