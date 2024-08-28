The Myton Hospices is committed to providing Education and Training to ensure high-quality care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Myton Hospices believes that everyone matters for every single moment of their life and that people deserve the highest quality of care, delivered with expertise and compassion, whether they are supported by Myton or elsewhere.

Myton’s Clinical Education Team is dedicated to ensuring that Myton’s staff and local healthcare practitioners receive excellent training and education, so that people in the community receive the best possible palliative and end of life care.

In collaboration with Warwickshire County Council, Myton is proud to host The Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training on Learning Disability and Autism. This training is available to staff at Myton as well as external Health and Social Care staff across Coventry and Warwickshire, funded to continue at Coventry Myton Hospice until March 2025.

The Myton Clinical Education Team is also working with their Volunteer Development Team to provide ongoing training for a new volunteering role. The Listening Ear volunteers will support Patient & Carer Wellbeing patients by speaking with them over the phone to further support them and their needs.

The Myton Hospices - Education

Myton has partnered with the national QELCA® (Quality End of Life Care for All) programme to offer training at Myton for nurses from different settings, including hospital wards and care homes. Myton is currently running the QELCA® programme supporting nurses working across 11 different wards at Warwick Hospital. The programme includes three classroom training days and two clinical practice days at their hospice Inpatient Units.

Dr Sarah MacLaran, Consultant in Palliative Medicine at Myton and South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust and Medical Education Lead at The Myton Hospices, is Chair of the CASTLE Education Steering Group (Care And Support Towards Life’s End).

Working closely with members of the group, including Emma Charles, Myton’s Clinical Education Lead, they represent the Coventry and Warwickshire Hospital and Community Specialist Palliative Care Services, Hospices, and Care Homes. Their role is to plan and provide education and training in palliative and end of life care for health and social care professionals in the community.

The Myton Hospices has also provided bespoke training to Methodist Homes through their bi-annual Preceptorship Programme and to Royal British Legion Care Homes, helping care home nurses enhance their palliative care skills. Additionally, Myton has supported training in end of life prescribing for out of hours practitioners within the Circle Healthcare Group to ensure continuous high quality care.

The Education Team is committed to helping their staff with further study and qualifications within their specialist areas of practice. Myton is being supported by the International Nurse Recruitment Team at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust with access to their overseas nurse conversion course and training, with the plan to continue developing this training process for their overseas nurses who wish to pursue this in their future at The Myton Hospices.

Education is such a vital part of Myton, ensuring everyone within Coventry and Warwickshire has access to the best possible palliative and end of life care.