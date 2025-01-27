The Myton Hospices is excited to open a Wedding Collection at their Rugby Central Shop location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join The Myton Hospices between Friday 14th to Sunday 16th February to celebrate the launch of their Wedding Collection at the Rugby Central location where you’ll find a wide range of high-quality wedding attire at great prices. Whether you’re a bride, groom or part of the wedding party, Myton have everything you need to look and feel amazing on the big day without breaking the bank.

Join the charity on Valentine’s Weekend for the grand opening! Treat yourself to delicious cupcakes, generously provided by Claire’s Creative Bakes in Rugby, and enjoy a glass of fizz as you explore the shop. Models will be showcasing the stunning clothing available, and Myton are offering a 10% discount on all donated wedding items for one weekend only to celebrate the opening. Don’t miss the chance to be one of the first to find everything you need for your big day!

For the bride, the shop will stock a variety of elegant wedding gowns to suit every style, as well as gorgeous bridesmaid dresses and sophisticated outfits for the mother of the bride or groom. Accessories, such as veils, shoes and jewellery to complete the look will also be available. For the groom, best man and ushers, they have stylish suits and coats, with ties, shoes and other essentials on offer.

Is your wedding attire sitting in storage? Why not donate it to Myton to help someone else create their special day, whilst supporting your local hospice? If your items are in good condition, Myton would love to have them. You can take your donations to any of their 26 charity shops across Coventry and Warwickshire, and they’ll be sold at their Rugby Central Wedding Collection.

The Myton Hospices - Wedding Collection

If you are after a bargain or want your wedding to be as sustainable as possible, every purchase of a pre-loved item will help The Myton Hospices provide vital care to people living with life-limiting illnesses, and their families. Their charity shops fund the care of 1 in 4 patients.

Say yes to the dress and support your local hospice! Find Myton’s Wedding Collection within The Myton Hospices Shop in Rugby Central Shopping Centre (formerly Clock Towers) Units 45-48 Market Mall, Rugby, CV21 2JR or call 01788 593233 for more information.