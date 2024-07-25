Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Myton Hospices is the official charity partner of the Ruffle £1 Million House Giveaway! One lucky winner will be the proud owner of a luxurious 5-bed detached house located in the beautiful village of Wythall, bordering Solihull and a short distance from Stratford Upon Avon – worth £1 million!

The house will be fully furnished with zero stamp duty or legal fees! Can you imagine yourself in this state-of-the-art, mortgage-free, £1 Million dream home?

But that’s not all! There are some unbelievable bonus prizes to be won too, including a BMW M3 Touring worth £90,000, £50,000 tax-free cash prize, £1,000 weekly cash giveaways, £5,000 monthly Virgin Gift Card giveaways and much more!

To be in with the chance of winning a Virgin Gift Card worth £5,000, select one of the ‘Holiday Draw Included’ bundles and you’ll be automatically entered into this monthly giveaway!

The Myton Hospices - £1 Million House Giveaway

By entering, not only will you have the chance to win life-changing prizes, but you’ll also be supporting your local hospice, with 10% of ticket sales going to The Myton Hospices.

Charlotte Ingram, Director of Income Generation at The Myton Hospices, said:

“This year, we need to raise £11 million of the £14.3 million it costs to continue providing our services free of charge to our patients and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire. We are truly grateful to be part of Ruffle’s £1 Million House Giveaway and are thankful to be receiving 10% of all ticket sales. We hope to raise £250,000 in aid of Myton which could fund the running costs of our Warwick Myton Hospice Inpatient Unit for almost two months!”

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity. Take the leap and secure your chance to win these life-changing prizes today! Find out more online at www.ruffle.org