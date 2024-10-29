The Myton Hospices is thrilled to have won the Charity Today Partnership of the Year Award for their Citizens Advice Service

(L-R) Awards Host Oliver Couchman, The Myton Hospices' Kieran Howell and Liz Jackson, and Jon Perry from Coventry Citizen's Advice at the awards ceremony

Established in 2014, the national Charity Today Awards celebrate the achievements and contributions of charities, businesses and individuals across the UK, aiming to inspire people to make a positive difference in their communities.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Myton Hospices is proud to have won the Partnership of the Year award alongside Coventry Citizens Advice and Macmillan, recognising their commitment to developing partnerships that enhance the quality of care they provide at the end of life. This innovative collaboration, unique in being hospice-based and extending beyond cancer patients, combines the organisations distinctive strengths and resources to help more people in Coventry and Warwickshire.

The service offers free of charge, practical advice covering a wide range of concerns, such as benefits, finances, housing, social and welfare issues. The aim is to provide a helping hand through some of the issues that can arise from being diagnosed with a life-limiting illness, to help patients and their families navigate the complexities of the grants and benefits they may be entitled to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie Morris, Director of Patient & Family Services at The Myton Hospices, said:

(L-R) Coventry Citizen's Advice Jon Perry, Mrs Howell, and The Myton Hospices' Liz Jackson and Kieran Howell at the awards ceremony

“We are absolutely delighted to win this award, and it is an honour to be recognised for the services we offer to lessen the stresses faced by our patients and their families. Our partnership with Coventry Citizens Advice and Macmillan is instrumental in our overall strategy, allowing us to provide a comprehensive and holistic support system, ensuring our patients can solely focus on their loved ones.”

Jonathan Perry, CEO at Coventry Citizens Advice, said:

“This partnership has been such a fantastic experience for us as an organisation and all of the people involved, we have all enjoyed working with Macmillan and The Myton Hospices, and we are also so proud to be adding something to the phenomenal support that people get from Myton. This award is testament to the commitment and dedication of the people who made this happen.”

Elaine Wilson, Head of Partnerships-Midlands, Macmillan Cancer Support, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Macmillan Cancer Support is deeply honoured to receive the Charity Today Partnership of the Year Award for our collaboration with Coventry Citizens Advice and The Myton Hospices. This partnership is a testament to the power of coming together to make a meaningful impact on the lives of people affected by life-limiting illnesses. By providing essential advice and support, patients and their families are better able to make informed decisions during an incredibly challenging time, easing the burdens of end-of-life care so they can focus on what matters most.”

Lee B. Rayment, Founder of the Charity Today Awards, said:

“As the founder of the Charity Today Awards, I am truly honoured to witness the incredible impact that partnerships like the one between The Myton Hospices, Coventry Citizen's Advice, and Macmillan Cancer Support can achieve. Their collective victory is a shining example of how collaboration can truly transform lives, addressing some of the most pressing challenges within our communities. This recognition is not just a celebration of their success but an acknowledgment of the immense dedication and hard work that goes into making a real difference.”

This initiative highlights Myton’s commitment to offering a wide range of services that match the current and future needs of patients, ensuring they can be there in the right ways when they need them most, now and in the future. Most importantly, the partnership enables Myton to alleviate additional stress and anxiety so that patients can focus on making memories with their loved ones in their last few months, weeks or days of life.

Find out more about Myton’s Citizens Advice service online at www.mytonhospice.org/CAS