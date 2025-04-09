The Myton Hospices’ Moonlight Walk raises a record-breaking £231,087.23

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick Castle and Warwick town centre were transformed into a sea of sparkle as over 2,100 amazing fundraisers came together to support The Myton Hospices.

The Myton Hospices is thrilled to announce that this year’s Moonlight Walk has raised a record-breaking £231,087.23 – the most ever raised at a Myton event! Not only that, it was the charity’s biggest event to date, with the highest number of participants in their history.

Natalie Walker, Events and Campaigns Manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “Thank you to each and every one of you who joined #TeamMyton – whether you walked, ran, fundraised, donated, volunteered or cheered from the side lines. Your support is helping us continue to care for people and their families living with life-limiting illnesses across Coventry and Warwickshire.

“We are a charity, not the NHS, and just 17% of our funding comes from the NHS. That means this year we need to raise £12.7 million of the £15.3 million it costs to provide our vital services. Thank you all for your amazing support!”

The Myton Hospices - Moonlight Walk

Thousands of participants took to the streets of Warwick and the historic grounds of Warwick Castle as you took on the glittering 5km and 10km routes. The atmosphere was electric, and the neon and sparkles truly lit up the night.

Of course, such a great event would not be possible without the help of some truly incredible people.

The Myton Hospices would like to thank T3 Creative Agency for donating and installing the stunning light displays throughout Warwick Castle. Their work added a magical touch to the evening and helped create a truly memorable experience.

Myton are incredibly grateful to their generous sponsors – Crowngate Construction, Box Factory, and Cewe – for their ongoing support, which plays a vital role in making events like this possible.

The Myton Hospices - Moonlight Walk

The charity also want to thank TSP Car and Van Hire for donating the event support van, which made a huge difference on the night.

Thanks go to Everybody Smile for providing the photo booth that allowed so many participants to capture memories of the evening. Myton are also grateful to Matt Print for leading a fun and energetic Zumba warm-up for both groups that got everyone moving and ready to take on the walk.

A special thank you goes to Andrew and Viv, the wonderful volunteer photographers, who gave their time and talent to beautifully capture the spirit of the night. They were also joined by the fantastic face painters from Little Angels, who added extra colour and sparkle to the event.

Urban Audio provided the brilliant sound throughout the night, creating an uplifting atmosphere and helping to keep the energy high. They were thrilled to be joined by Letitia George, the amazing performer, and Paul Sanders, the wonderful MC, who kept everyone entertained and engaged throughout the evening.

The Myton Hospices - Moonlight Walk

The Myton Hospices would also like to extend their sincere thanks to Warwick Castle for hosting everyone at such a stunning and historic venue.

Finally, and most importantly, everyone at Myton would like to thank the incredible team of volunteers, including the brilliant marshals who guided and encouraged walkers along their routes. Myton’s events simply would not be possible without you.

The charity would like to thank everyone who made this event such a success and they can’t wait to see you at a Myton event very soon!