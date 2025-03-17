The Myton Hospices need your help with their Easter Egg-stravaganza!

The Myton Hospices is on a mission to collect as many Easter Eggs as possible for their egg-citing tombolas in Coventry, Rugby and Warwick.

Myton’s previous Easter Egg tombolas have raised thousands of pounds for The Myton Hospices. Last year alone, thanks to the generosity of local people, businesses, schools and community groups, the charity raised over £3,300.

This year, Myton is hatching plans to host Easter Egg tombolas at supermarkets, shopping centres and community areas across Coventry, Rugby and Warwick. But to make sure they have enough prizes to go around, they need your help!

Laura Eaton, Partnerships Fundraiser at The Myton Hospices, said: “At this time of year, you can’t do your food shop without seeing shelves full of chocolate treats, so why not pop an extra egg into your trolley, donate it to Myton and help raise vital funds for your local hospice?”

Did you know…? The Myton Hospices is a charity; not the NHS. Just 20% of their funding comes from the NHS and they have to raise over £11 million each year to continue providing their services free of charge to people and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire. With your support this Easter, you can ensure Myton remains ‘Here for everyone, now and forever’.

Eggs can be left at Warwick Myton Hospice, Coventry Myton Hospice and Rugby Myton Support Hub.