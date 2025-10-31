The Myton Hospices responds to national report and calls upon people to protect hospice care in Coventry and Warwickshire

The Myton Hospices - Hospice Beds

The National Audit Office’s (NAO) report into ‘The financial sustainability of England’s adult hospice sector’ further highlights the need for urgent and sustainable funding reform for hospices.

Hospices across the UK are being forced to cut services and staff as costs soar and funding fails to keep pace – yet the need for hospice care has never been greater.

Myton is the only Hospice with Inpatient Beds in Coventry and Warwickshire and demand has increased by 11% in the last 12 months. Every year Myton cares for thousands of local people with terminal illnesses, free of charge, in their three hospices, in the community and in their own homes.

Ruth Freeman, CEO of The Myton Hospices said: “The new report from the National Audit Office confirms what we already know; without urgent and sustainable funding reform, hospice care everywhere is at risk. Thanks to our incredible supporters we haven’t yet had to make the devastating decision to close services, and we are doing everything we can to keep it that way.”

But the reality is stark:

Myton has 36 hospice beds, yet can only afford to keep 25 open.

Most days, there’s a waiting list.

Too many people die before they can access a hospice bed.

Myton has to raise £12.7 million this year – that’s more than £1 million every single month.

Myton’s NHS funding has fallen and is now just 17% of its operating costs.

Ruth adds: “If this continues, patients will wait longer for care, families will lose vital support, and even more hospice beds will lie empty – not because the need isn’t there, but because the funding isn’t.

This is not about comfort. It’s about dignity, compassion, and humanity – right here in Coventry and Warwickshire. Every gift to Myton has an immediate impact; your support helps us to keep beds open and keep our care free for everyone who needs it.

We’re working with Hospice UK to fight for fair, sustainable funding but we can’t wait. We need our community to stand with us now. Because no one should face the end of life alone.”

Myton is asking you to give what you can today and help protect hospice care in Coventry and Warwickshire.

To find out more about how you can support The Myton Hospices, or to make a donation please visit www.mytonhospice.org/Act