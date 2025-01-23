The Myton Hospices would like to say thank you to Stratford Town Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Myton Hospices is thrilled to announce that Stratford Town Trust has generously awarded the charity with a grant of £40,500 to support the care of Stratford Town residents.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This incredible contribution will ensure Myton can be there for more people within the Stratford area when they need them most.

The Myton Hospices is the only provider of Hospice Beds in Coventry and Warwickshire, and each year they provide around 400 days of inpatient care to residents from Stratford Town at their Warwick and Coventry hospices. In addition, Stratford residents and their families can also benefit from other Myton services, such as their Lymphoedema clinics and Counselling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This grant will help cover the costs of providing expert palliative care to Stratford residents, including symptom management and pain control in their Inpatient Units, ensuring people living with a life-limiting illnesses can live well for as long as possible, with comfort and dignity, and with their loved ones supported.

The Myton Hospices - Stratford Town Trust Grant

Did you know…? £450 will fund an inpatient bed for one day. This generous grant of £40,500 could fund 90 days of inpatient care for Stratford residents.

James McHugh, Grants Manager at Stratford Town Trust, said:

“We are delighted to support The Myton Hospices in their vital work providing compassionate and expert palliative care to Stratford residents and their families. This grant reflects our commitment to improving quality of life for our community, ensuring that those facing life-limiting illnesses receive the care and support they need during such challenging times.”

Caroline Green, Trust & Foundations Fundraising Lead at The Myton Hospices, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly grateful to Stratford Town Trust for their continued and very generous support. This year, we need to raise over £11 million to continue providing our care to patients and their families. We wouldn’t be able to do this without the help of Stratford Town Trust – it makes such a difference. Thank you!”

The Myton Hospices is incredibly grateful to Stratford Town Trust for their continued support, enabling them to be there for the community when they need them most, now and in the future.