The Rapid Relief Team celebrates NHS staff across Warwickshire
The collaboration aimed to recognise the hard work and dedication of NHS staff through a series of Thank You Meal events organised by SWFT and held at Warwick Hospital and at Leamington Spa Hospital to celebrate the staff who dedicate their lives to looking after others.
These events play a crucial role in uplifting spirits in the healthcare sector, with reports showing that 90% of staff felt the meals helped them connect with their teams and offered them a well-deserved break from their busy schedules.
At the events, RRT volunteers served refreshments and burger meals to staff, providing an opportunity for colleagues to bond and unwind. Many attendees were seen carrying food boxes to share with their team members, contributing to the uplifting atmosphere.
The RRT, which is made up of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, puts compassion into action by offering practical support to charities, emergency services and other organisations on the frontline.
Harkamal Heran, Chief Operating Officer at SWFT, said:
“Here, as part of our celebration to ourselves, we have the Rapid Relief Team providing our wonderful teams with a lovely lunch. The Rapid Relief Team have really kindly come and provided burgers for our team across our sites at SWFT, and I want to thank our staff and the Rapid Relief Team for their great work.”
Dave Skinner, Mayor of Warwick, said:
“I’ve met the Rapid Relief Team before to see what they do, and I am amazed at what they are achieving locally, nationally and internationally. It is wonderful to see; I really appreciate everybody here.”
Doug Barr, Local Team Leader at RRT, said:
“At the RRT, we are dedicated to putting compassion into action and it was fantastic being at the hospitals in Warwick and Leamington Spa to show our appreciation for their staff who work tirelessly everyday to ensure the wellbeing of our communities.”
