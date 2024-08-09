The Shakespeare Hospice to bring community together for a morning of mindfulness at sunrise
Beginning at sunrise, the Memory Morning will provide a peaceful and supportive environment for individuals and families to come together reflect on cherished memories. The morning’s activities will include a gentle yoga and mindfulness session, the lighting of “memory candles”, and a tranquil walk as the sun rises over Stratford-upon-Avon.
The event is open to all ages and abilities, including those whose loved ones were not supported by The Shakespeare Hospice.
Karen Davies, Head of Income Generation at The Shakespeare Hospice said: “In these challenging times, with so much stress and tension, the sense of community has become more important than ever before. At The Shakespeare Hospice, we understand the power of coming together. Our strength lies in the connections we share - memories, stories, and the unwavering support that binds us as a community.
“Our Memory Morning is not just an event; it’s a time for reflection, connection, and shared remembrance. Whether you have a loved one whose memory you cherish or you simply wish to stand alongside others in support, your presence will add to the warmth and comfort that this day will bring. Your attendance will also help us continue providing vital palliative and end of life care to those who need it most.
“We are incredibly grateful to Nova Yoga for their support and to HCB Solicitors for sponsoring the Memory Morning.”
Tickets start from £5 for individuals aged 14 & over and activities begin at 6:30am. Children under 14 are welcome to participate in any activity in exchange for a donation to The Shakespeare Hospice. Well-behaved dogs on leads are also welcome to join the walk.
All proceeds from the event will go to The Shakespeare Hospice.
Further information is available at TheShakespeareHospice.org.uk/Our-Events/Memory-Morning.
