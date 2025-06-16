The Sprint Sisters: One triathlon, five women, and a whole lot of heart

When Julia Mitchell first tackled the Blenheim Triathlon in 2024, it was more than a personal milestone, it was a statement of resilience. Living with axial spondyloarthritis, having undergone back surgery and a full knee replacement, taking on the physically demanding course was no small feat. But for Julia, it was about focusing on what she could do, rather than what she couldn’t. That mindset sparked something powerful, and the Sprint Sisters were born.

How It All Started

Julia’s 60th birthday prompted her first triathlon attempt. As she prepared to take on Blenheim again this year, originally just “for fun”, life had other plans. Following her husband’s heart attack and cancer diagnosis, Julia knew she wanted to turn her efforts into a fundraiser.

With Macmillan Cancer Support and the British Heart Foundation now close to her heart, and already a passionate supporter of the National Axial Spondyloarthritis Society (NASS), Julia decided to rally a team. Enter: The Sprint Sisters, a group of inspiring, like-minded women, each with their own story, business, and motivation.

The Sprint Sisters enjoying a celebratory lunch

Meet The Team

Julia Mitchell – Team Captain, Wellness Advocate & Movement Mentor

Founder of HealthySteps, Julia helps corporate clients reduce stress and increase productivity through Qigong and breathwork. She’s also a Nordic Walking instructor (her triathlon running substitute!) and a Tropic Skincare Ambassador. Her mission? To help people feel as well as they possibly can, inside and out.

Sarah Kershaw – Freelance PA & Event Specialist at My Extra Colleague

The Sprint Sisters

With her own 60th birthday approaching, Sarah was on the lookout for a challenge. Julia’s enthusiasm was contagious, and with a bit of FOMO, she jumped in. She’s loved building strength, finding camaraderie, and raising money for causes that matter. Outside work, she’s a wild swimmer, padel tennis enthusiast, and a dahlia nurturer and she's only just begun her 60th adventures!

Róisín Ní Chonghaile – Chartered Financial Planner & Sailing Enthusiast

Róisín joined in memory of her late father, who suffered from Alzheimer’s. A keen sailor and financial advisor, she’s passionate about helping people feel in control of their finances and life’s direction. Her dad would’ve been proud (especially of the swim-to-shore ice cream retrieval skills!).

Jo Querelle – Bookkeeper for Women in Business & Puzzle Lover

Jo never imagined herself doing a triathlon until Julia’s story inspired her. Now, being in her fifties, she embraced the challenge wholeheartedly. A yoga and F1 fan with a passion for problem-solving, Jo helps women entrepreneurs take the fear out of finances so they can thrive.

Lisa Cressy – Challenge Seeker & Cheerleader of Change

Always up for something new, Lisa hadn’t considered a triathlon until Julia floated the idea. Training together, pushing boundaries, and raising money for incredible charities? She was in. Lisa brought calm energy to the group and vital race-day mindset tips like visualisation and finding your “happy place.”

Tri-ing Together

The Blenheim Sprint Triathlon isn’t easy:

400m open water swim (plus an uphill trek to transition!)

13.3k cycle (spoiler: those hills are no joke!)

2.9k run or walk to the finish

As the only one with triathlon experience, Julia naturally stepped into the role of team leader, coordinating training sessions and demystifying race-day logistics. Sarah planned the celebratory lunch, Lisa inspired with mental strength strategies, and Jo and Róisín kept the vibes grounded and positive.

The team’s unity was matched by community support with over £3,000 raised so far, plus gifts of custom Socially Shared t-shirts (thank you Jody Fletcher, Karen Heap and Nic Mooney!), sweat towels, and pre/post-race Tropic goodie bags. Post-triathlon treats included truffles, prosecco, and a beautiful Lido book for Julia - a celebration of shared achievement.

Why They Race

Each Sprint Sister brought her own ‘why’:

Julia: To show what’s possible despite health challenges.

Sarah: To mark her 60th with strength and purpose.

Róisín: In memory of her father and for meaningful fundraising.

Jo: For a personal challenge in her milestone year.

Lisa: To step outside her comfort zone and support vital charities.

The Charities They Are Supporting

British Heart Foundation – for Julia’s husband and the countless others affected by heart conditions

Macmillan Cancer Support – offering critical care and guidance when it's needed most

Alzheimer’s Society – in memory of Róisín’s father who passed away at the beginning of 2025

Want to Support the Sprint Sisters?

You can donate to their ongoing fundraising efforts through the official page here:

The Sprint Sisters – Blenheim Triathlon 2025 on GiveWheel https://www.givewheel.com/fundraising/6849/the-sprint-sisters-blenheim-triathalon-sunday-8th-/

From inspiration and endurance to friendship and fundraising, The Sprint Sisters prove that age, injury, or inexperience are no barriers to doing something extraordinary.

“We’re not elite athletes. We’re five busy women juggling businesses, families, and life. But together, we’ve shown that when you combine purpose with support, anything is possible.”