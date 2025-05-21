The TEFL Org – the UK’s most accredited TEFL course provider, having trained over 185,000 teachers – has welcomed a new UK–EU agreement to create a “balanced youth experience” scheme, calling it a long-overdue step toward restoring cross-cultural opportunities for young people.

Part of a wider reset in UK–EU relations, the new scheme will reopen mobility between the UK and the 27 EU member states, allowing young people to work, study, travel or volunteer in each other’s countries for a limited time. It will include a dedicated visa pathway, with clear limits and reciprocal terms agreed by both sides.

Andy Healy, Managing Director at The TEFL Org, commented:

“The announcement of the EU–UK Youth Experience Scheme is a huge step forward in restoring vital cultural and educational exchange between the UK and our European neighbours. More than just travel, it’s about broadening horizons, gaining life and work experience, and building skills that today’s global job market demands.

At The TEFL Org, we’ve seen first-hand how teaching abroad transforms young people’s lives. This scheme could reignite that sense of global connection for a new generation. We’re proud to support it and will continue to offer the training and guidance young people need to make the most of what’s ahead.”

As part of its support, The TEFL Org will provide accredited training, expert mentoring, and job placement guidance for those looking to teach English in the EU – one of the most accessible and impactful ways to take part in cultural exchange.

Further details on the scheme’s structure, eligibility and visa process are expected as negotiations between the UK and EU progress. In the meantime, The TEFL Org encourages young people to start preparing by gaining their TEFLcertification and exploring the growing range of opportunities to live and work abroad.