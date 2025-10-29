The Village of Frankton c. 1660 to 1680: Warwickshire Local History Society talk
Join Peter Mason, author of The Two Manors of Frankton, for a fascinating insight into the people of the village of Frankton, near Rugby, as revealed through documentary sources.
Discover the lives not only of the gentry, but also of the ordinary residents of this quiet Warwickshire village.
Peter will explore records from 1660 to 1680, including: taxes, wills and inventories, the church register, legal actions concerning land usage and ownership and other court reports.
Peter Mason retired from a career in Engineering and IT and completed the Birmingham University MA in West Midlands History during the Covid lockdown. He now spends his spare time researching the history of villages in Warwickshire and recently published his first book The Two Manors of Frankton - 800 years of village history, copies of which will be available to purchase on the night.
The talk will start at 7.30 pm with tea and coffee served from 7 pm.
There is no need to book. This event is open to members and non members. Attendance is free, donations are welcomed.
For more information about the society and events please visit their website, www.warwickshirehistory.org.uk. Facebook: @historysoc;