The Vintage Garden Antiques Roadshow comes to Sulgrave Village, near Banbury, on 5th July
John Matthew, the leading expert in the history of gardening equipment, will be presenting his Vintage Garden Antiques Roadshow on Saturday, 5th July 2025, at 2.00 pm, at the Thatched House, Manor Road, Sulgrave, OX17 2SE, near Banbury.
John presents an enlightening talk about the history of antique gardening implements, as well as displaying an array of interesting antique items, which can also be purchased.
Please bring along any old gardening relics for him to give an appraisal with his provenance opinion.
There will be refreshments and a raffle with a small entrance charge of £5 (cash only) per person.