The Sound of Music, Five Star Theatre, The Benn Hall, until Saturday, July 13

My Nan was a highly-regarded piano teacher but whenever we visited I didn’t take lessons, I just used to pick out the melodies from the newest sheet music in her collection… the songs from the Sound of Music film.

That film version had another big impact on the young me. My mother and sister went to see it at the cinema and on their return, my mum said she was going to leave my dad for Christopher Plummer.

I worried about this for several days until it was explained to me that it was said in jest and many, many women had also declared affection for Captain Von Trapp. Phew…

A scene from the show. Picture: RB Media.

The film had followed the musical and was a cultural phenomenon – at the box office, in the album charts and in everyday life, where the songs were adored and sung by almost everyone.

I didn’t actually watch it until about ten years ago – I loved the songs so much I wasn’t really bothered about the bits in between.

And there’s no doubt many of those gathering for Five Star’s version of the musical were similarly word perfect on all the classics.

There are some differences in the choice of songs between stage and screen but everything you expect is there in full form and in many cases with several reprises.

Let’s cut to the chase. The performance of Lonely Goatherd in the first half by Maria and the Von Trapp was wonderful and truly brought tears to my eyes. The singing, the acting, the choreography were outstanding – not the only highlight of a terrific evening but an absolute joy to behold.

The interpretation of Maria will forever be associated with Julie Andrews in the film but here we had our own memorable take from Sky Tetlow. It’s the starring role, demanding emotions ranging from uncertainty to strength and a superb singing voice – and Five Star were spot-on with the casting.

In such good hands, everyone around her can flourish. The Von Trapp children are all delightful, each having moments to shine and each one being utterly delightful - and in no way overawed by the sight of the full audience in front of them.

If they did well individually they worked so well together, not just on the aforementioned Lonely Goatherd but also on their two renditions of So Long, Farewell – again, brilliantly choreographed and executed.

Around them, of course, we had numerous other adults adding to the drama, those whose loyalties to Austria were being tested by the looming Nazi threat and then those who were representatives of it.

Michele Goode and Stuart Esworthy were Elsa and Max, who brought a depth of experience to that air of uncertainty how they would respond to the changing political situation.

Meanwhile, Henry Crane played the critical role of Rolf, love interest of the eldest Von Trapp offspring won over by the Nazi cause, with suitable light and shade - whereas we also saw some who were just plain baddies.

The other critical role, of course, is that made famous by Mr Plummer – Captain Von Trapp.

Matthew Burns really grew into the challenge and his vocal quality shone through – as a rock/metal guitarist in real life, he was particularly impressive when accompanying himself on an acoustic guitar. If ever there was a nudge to Five Star to develop live musicians in the way they have encouraged such dramatic talent, this was it.

But that’s a very little gripe in the context of a wonderful evening. Some might say it’s an easy option to pick a much-loved musical. In reality, it’s a brave decision when most of the audience will know most of the songs - and know them performed to a very high standard.

In this instance, Five Star was brave and it has paid off brilliantly.