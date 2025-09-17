Therapy dog brings joy to Leamington Spa care home on National Dog Day

Floss on her visit to Jubilee House

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Leamington Spa marked National Dog Day with a heart-warming visit from Floss, a much-loved therapy dog who brought smiles, cuddles, and treasured memories to residents.

Jubilee House, part of the Berkley Care Group, is well known for being a dog-friendly home, with visiting pets often stopping by the Bistro to collect a biscuit from the receptionist and plenty of pats from residents. For National Dog Day, the team arranged for Floss to spend time with residents across the home.

During the visit, Floss made her way around the Bistro greeting residents who wanted a cuddle, before heading to the Memory and Nursing floors to ensure less mobile residents could enjoy a one-to-one moment with her. The joy on residents’ faces was clear, with many reminiscing about their own family pets and sharing fond stories from their younger years.

Therapy animals are known to reduce stress, loneliness and anxiety, while also encouraging social interaction and calmness. At Jubilee House, they spark laughter, conversation, and evoke happy memories – helping to lift spirits throughout the home.

Floss is one of the regular favourites provided through Appoint Us Services, with monthly visits from her and her fellow therapy dog, Dexter, now a highlight for residents and staff alike.

Commenting on the visit, Lydia Orsmond, Activities Coordinator at Jubilee House, said: “National Dog Day gave us the perfect excuse to celebrate the joy that our therapy dogs bring to residents every month. Floss has such a gentle and loving nature, and it was wonderful to see how she brightened the day of everyone she visited.

“For our residents, these visits are so much more than just cuddles with a dog – they’re moments of calm, laughter, and often precious memories. We’re so lucky to have Floss and Dexter as part of life here at Jubilee House.”