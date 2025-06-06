These are the top four country pubs in Warwickshire for the ultimate Sunday roast this Father’s Day

Premium Country Pub Collection’s Signature Sunday Roast is a decadent sharing experience perfect for two, (or for sneaky little hands to pinch a roastie or two), showcasing the finest cuts of meat and all the traditional, delicious trimmings for an indulgent Sunday treat – and the perfect treat to share with your dad.

Determined to help you share the love this Father’s Day, Premium Country Pub Collection has rounded up four of its most popular pubs from across Warwickshire, loved for their rustic decor, idyllic surroundings and premium atmosphere – you can even treat Dad to a complimentary bottle of Veuve Clicquot when you gift your dad a £100 Premium Country Pub Collection gift card*.

Only one mile from the charming town of Warwick, The Saxon Mill is a dog-friendly pub with more than a few reasons to deserve a spot on your must-visit pubs list. As you’ll be able to tell from the moment you set eyes on this picturesque pub, it’s a historic, Grade II-listed building, used to be the former Saxon Mill at Guy's Cliffe, and is also a lavish wedding venue in Warwick. Somehow, none of these compare to the fact that the pub is located on the scenic River Avon with a working water wheel and a glass window in the floor where the water can be seen flowing underneath the pub.

For a stunning, dog-friendly pub that’s simply waiting for a chance to sweep you and your loved ones off your feet, set your Father’s Day at The Boot Inn near Mappleborough Green. Soak up the rustic, country pub vibes, pairing exposed wooden beams with statement florals and gorgeous hanging lights for an evening to remember. Curl up by the open log fires in colder months or slide into a seat in their lush country beer garden – there’s truly no wrong choice here.

As the birthplace of William Shakespeare, you deserve your own story to tell... and The Encore in Stratford-Upon-Avon certainly promises that. Cosy up to the Bard’s hometown amongst the area’s boutique shops and local attractions, stopping for an al fresco lunch or dinner in their outside area – complete with sweeping views of Bancroft Gardens, the canal basin, and the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. Or bring your furry best friend along to this dog-friendly pub and simply watch the world go by.

Been searching for a dog-friendly pub that will make you feel like royalty? Save a seat – or a throne – at The Queen & Castle in Kenilworth, sure to become your favourite spot for socialising after you witness the magnificent Kenilworth Castle opposite. Never one to be outdone, you’ll also discover that this exquisite pub boasts a spacious courtyard and garden, promising idyllic afternoons spent chatting and indulging in the shade of an English Heritage Site.

*One complimentary 75cl bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label with a gift card of £100 or more purchased online before 23.59 on Sunday 15th June 2025. Full TC&s can be found within the app and on the website.

