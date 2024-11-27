'They stole my nan's precious wedding rings': Burglars rob Warwickshire pensioner's jewellery

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:23 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 09:49 BST

A Warwickshire pensioner is heartbroken after burglars helped themselves to precious jewellery from her home.

The break-in took place in Bulkington earlier this week and now a reward is being offered for the return of the gold wedding rings, necklace and watch.

James Harborne, who lives in Nuneaton, said: “I’ll give a cash reward for anyone who brings me these back.

“The rings are tiny. There’s a wedding ring and engagement ring with five diamonds. The rings are 64 years old and very precious to my nan."

Police have been contacted for a comment.

If you have any information about the jewellery, contact the police on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or James on 07722045685.

