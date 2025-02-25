'They were a wonderful couple': Tributes to devoted Rugby couple killed in house fire

The community has been left shocked and saddened after the deaths of an elderly Rugby couple in a house fire.

Len and Pat Hall lost their lives in the blaze yesterday (Monday, February 24) morning at their Firs Drive home.

Emergency crews were called to the scene after a paperboy raised the alarm at around 7.15am, but despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the pair.

Len, 96, and wife Pat, 93, were much-loved members of the community. Neighbour and friend Shirley Rozic, was Pat’s hairdresser.

Pat and Len in their younger years. Len his '96' shirt (photo: Darren Quinton/Touchstone Visuals). Below: The couple's home in Firs Drive. Picture: SWNS.

She said: “They were a wonderful couple.

"I heard a loud noise yesterday morning (Monday). When I looked outside and saw their house I was so in shock. I was shaking.”

Shirley said the couple were devoted to each other.

“It’s really upsetting,” she added.

“They will be missed.”

Another neighbour Doreen Bonser, 92, said: “I knew Len and Pat for 40 years.

"We are all very shocked and upset by the news.”

One of their two sons – Gary – was understandably too upset to comment to the Rugby Advertiser.

Len (pictured) was a huge cricket fan, who recently got a lovely surprise from one of his heroes at Warwickshire County Cricket Club.

He met Warwickshire County Cricket Club president Dennis Amiss - former Warwickshire and England opening batsman - who presented him with a "Leonard 96" Warwickshire shirt.

The couple were avid Coventry City supporters and regularly attended matches in their younger years, including the team’s famous FA Cup final victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in 1987.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward said: “It’s such a tragic event which has shaken the whole community.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the couple who sadly passed away. Thank you to our emergency services who did everything they could in such difficult circumstances.”

Rugby MP John Slinger said: “I was deeply concerned to hear about the tragic fire at Firs Drive, Rugby. My thoughts are with the family and friends of those who lost their lives in this heartbreaking incident.

“I’ve been in touch with the emergency services to express my gratitude for their swift response, and I commend their efforts.

“This is a devastating loss for our community.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown.