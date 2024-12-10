Third Kind Games unites Leamington Spa game developers for charity, raising £11,000 to enhance gaming accessibility

Hosted by Third Kind Games - a Virtuos Studio, the third annual SpecialEffect Charity Pub Quiz in Leamington Spa successfully raised £11,000.

The sold-out event, sponsored by global video game development company Virtuos, attracted over 120 professionals and enthusiasts from the local games industry.

The talented team from Secret Mode emerged as the winner among 22 teams in the trivia game, claiming both award medals and the rights to the 'Most Knowledgeable Game Devs in Leamington’ title.

Graham Watson, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Third Kind Games - a Virtuos Studio, said, “The incredible turnout and generosity at this festive edition of the Charity Pub Quiz underlines our collective commitment to advancing inclusivity and accessibility in games. It is heart-warming to see everyone come together in the spirit of the season. Third Kind Games and Virtuos are proud to support SpecialEffect's vital mission to make gaming experiences accessible to everyone.”

Snapshot of the participants at the sold-out event

Liam Lawler, Partnerships Coordinator at SpecialEffect added: “With support from the industry through events like this, we can continue to innovate and develop adaptive technologies that enable people with physical disabilities to experience the magic of gaming.”

Third Kind Games and Virtuos extend their heartfelt thanks to Lively Studio for their sponsorship contribution, as well as the following partners for their attendance and support: Codemasters, Facepunch, Maverick Games, Playground Games, Rare, Sega Hardlight, Sumo Group, and Ubisoft Leamington. This collaborative effort not only underscored the strong sense of community within the local gaming community, but also ensured a successful fundraiser to aid SpecialEffect in enhancing gaming accessibility.

SpecialEffect, a UK-based charity, is dedicated to enhancing gaming accessibility through the development of adaptive technologies and specialized game control devices for individuals with physical disabilities. Third Kind Games has been organizing the annual Charity Pub Quiz since 2022, raising nearly £30,000 to date in support of SpecialEffect’s vital mission.