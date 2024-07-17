This summer: free exercise classes for young girls near you

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nuffield Health are offering free movement classes for young girls in Warwick and parents can even get a free day pass to the gym.

Nuffield Health is encouraging parents, caregivers and guardians to role-model positive relationships with movement to increase engagement in girls from a young age. Nuffield Health’s Move Together programme offers a range of free classes for girls aged 11 to 16 in Warwick, which aims to get girls moving in a safe and enjoyable environment. Parents accompanying their children can also enjoy a complimentary free day pass to the gym this summer.

This comes off the back of new research from Nuffield Health which highlights the crucial role parents, caregivers and guardians play in shaping their daughters' attitudes towards exercise and physical activity.

Research from Nuffield Health’s fourth Healthier Nation Index reveals that just under a quarter (24%) of parents with children aged 11-16 are motivated to exercise to be a positive role model for their children.

Nuffield Health Ambassador Fara Williams

Further research into parents of girls aged 11-16 shows 34% want to exercise more frequently in order to role model healthy habits, with 80% of parents surveyed believing they positively influence their daughters' movement habits, a sentiment shared by 76% of the daughters themselves. This demonstrates the empowering role that parents have to influence their daughter’s relationship with exercise positively.

Former Lioness and Nuffield Health ambassador, Fara Williams, is raising awareness of Nuffield Health’s 'Move Together' programme to encourage more engagement with movement amongst young girls. Fara Williams, reflecting on her experiences stated; “Movement has been a part of my life from a young age, but it’s because it’s always been something that I’ve enjoyed doing. The moment I was forced to do something that I didn’t like, it made me disengage from it – and this is something we’re still seeing. From my experiences of teaching young girls now, I know how crucial it is for them to find an activity they enjoy, because it helps instil those habits of staying active, and reaping the benefits, from a young age. Move Together classes are a great way to do this – they’re free, accessible and fun, helping to address some of the barriers young girls are facing today.”

For more information or to find a free Move Together class near you, visit: http://www.nuffieldhealth.com/movetogether