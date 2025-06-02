This Volunteers’ Week, The Myton Hospices want to say a big THANK YOU to their amazing team of volunteers

The Myton Hospices

This Volunteers’ Week, The Myton Hospices is shining a spotlight on their incredible volunteers. Across Coventry and Warwickshire, hundreds of selfless people give their time, skills and compassion to help the charity support patients and their loved ones living with life-limiting illnesses.

From their shops to inpatient units, fundraising events to family support, telephone services to complementary therapies – there isn’t a corner of Myton where volunteers aren’t making a difference. Myton simply couldn’t do what they do without the incredible support of their volunteers.

Debbie Osumili, who began as a volunteer and is now an Assistant Shop Manager, shared:

“Volunteering is so important if you want to build people skills, like communication, customer service, and even sales and marketing. At Myton, you also develop compassion, empathy and meaningful relationships.”

Some volunteers, like Zoe Platt, share their specialist skills, like hairdressing, to support patients in unique and personal ways:

“When people are unwell, something as simple as a haircut can help bring back a sense of normality, which is so important. Hair is part of a person’s identity, so when they can no longer look after it, it can feel like something is missing.”

Some, like Cherlisa, are motivated by personal experiences:

“I know just how vital the care and support that places like Myton provide. Knowing I’m playing even a small part in helping them continue their work is so worthwhile.”

Kerrie Grayman-Smith, Head of Volunteering at The Myton Hospices, said:

“To every one of our incredible volunteers – thank you! Your time, energy and dedication are at the heart of everything we do. Last year, we supported over 2,000 people and their families across our services – and that simply wouldn’t have been possible without you. You make a real difference to people and their loved ones living with life-limiting illnesses across Coventry and Warwickshire. Thank you all so much.”

To find out more about volunteering at The Myton Hospices, please visit www.mytonhospice.org/Volunteer