Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors welcomes new senior associates and expands teams in Hinckley and Leamington Spa

Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors are delighted to announce a series of exciting new appointments across the firm, as we continue to strengthen our teams and invest in talented professionals who share our values of excellence, care, and community.

In Hinckley, we are pleased to welcome Verity Drinkall as a Senior Associate Solicitor in our highly regarded Residential Property team. With over 20 years of conveyancing experience, Verity brings a wealth of technical knowledge and a client-focused approach. Having previously been a Partner at BHW Solicitors in Leicester, her expertise covers everything from sales and purchases of registered and unregistered titles to leaseholds, new builds, re-mortgages and more.

Her move to Thomas Flavell & Sons marks an exciting new chapter in her professional career.

Verity said: “I’m truly pleased to be joining such a well-established and respected firm - one that places both its people and clients at the centre of everything it does.”

Chris Stratford, Head of Residential Property, said:

“Verity is a brilliant addition to our team. Her wealth of experience and approachable, client-first attitude are exactly what we look for at Thomas Flavell & Sons. I have no doubt she will make a fantastic impact in Hinckley and beyond.”

Meanwhile, in Leamington Spa, we are delighted to welcome Kate Mahon as a Senior Associate Solicitor in our award-winning Wills, Trusts and Probate team. Kate is a talented and accomplished professional, having owned and managed her own practice until recently. Kate advises on all aspects of Private Client work, including Wills, Trusts, Lasting Powers of Attorney, probate and estate administration, Court of Protection matters and wider estate planning.

Kate has a deep connection to Leamington, having worked at her family's business, Frettons Motorcycles, for five years. Inspired by a local barrister, she pursued a legal career and was called to the Bar in 2006, cross-qualifying as a solicitor in 2009. Kate prides herself on her compassionate nature, guiding clients through difficult times, giving them valuable support when they need it most.

Kate says, “I’ve known Jamie Connolly and Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors for a long time and, as a long standing and well-respected firm in the area, I have referred many clients to them over the years. I’m delighted to be joining their growing team and look forward to helping their clients.”

Vijay Singh, Head of the Private Client team, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome Kate to the team! Her wealth of experience and specialist knowledge will further strengthen our services. Kate’s thorough and professional approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality, personalised legal advice.”

Alongside these senior appointments, we are also delighted to introduce several new colleagues who have recently joined us:

Daisy Simon – Trainee Conveyancer, Hinckley

Victoria Smith – Conveyancing Paralegal, Leamington Spa

Samire Jama – Legal Intern (Conveyancing), Leamington Spa

Their arrivals reflect our ongoing growth and our commitment to nurturing future legal talent, as well as providing excellent service to our clients across Warwickshire and Leicestershire.

At Thomas Flavell & Sons, we believe that when our people thrive, our clients do too. With these new additions, we are looking forward to an exciting chapter ahead.