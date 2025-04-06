Thousands of runners and spectators take over Leamington for popular annual event

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run saw around 2,000 runners put their best foot forward as the sun shone for the 21st edition of the annual event which raises thousands of pounds for local good causes every year.

They were cheered on by scores of spectators who lined the route to watch the event.

In the men’s race, members of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club scooped all of the top three positions, with Callum Hanlon securing the top spot with a winning time of 31 minutes and 7 seconds, while Frazer Knowles came in second position and Archie Lane finished in third.

In the women’s category, Kelly Edwards, also of Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club, triumphed in first place with a time of 36 minutes and 58 seconds, while Natasha White, of Northbrook Athletics Club, achieved second place, and Louise Balloch, of Daventry Road Runners, came in third.

Callum, who has won the event a number of times previously, said: “I’ve had a couple of years off the Regency Run, so it’s fantastic to be back.

“It’s a great event with a great atmosphere, and it’s been a really beautiful day with lots of spectators cheering everyone on.

“The course record is 31 minutes, so I’m a bit gutted to just miss out on beating that, but I’m still really pleased with my time.”

Kelly added: “It’s my first time running this event. It was tough because I have a cold, and I actually wasn’t sure if I should get on the start line, but I’m glad I did!

“It’s a really fantastic local event with a great atmosphere, and there’s so many supporters which help keep everyone going.”

The corporate category was won by 1 Mill Street, with the 15-strong team from headline sponsor Wright Hassall achieving second place.

Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, said: “We are extremely proud to sponsor one of Leamington’s most popular events for the 21st year.

“The money raised through the event makes a significant difference to local grassroots charities and organisations, and improves the lives of people right across the community.

“I would like to congratulate all of those who took part in this year’s event and thank all of the spectators who came out in force to show their support.”

The event has raised more than £500,000 for hundreds of charities, community groups, PTAs, clubs and local initiatives since being launched in 2004.

Thomas White, of event organisers Leamington Round Table, said: “2025 has marked another incredible year of the Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run.

“It was brilliant to see both new and familiar faces take part in the run, and there was an incredible number of spectators cheering everyone on.

“We would like to thank headline sponsors Wright Hassall as well as all of the fantastic volunteers and supporters who make the event such an incredible success year on year.

“We now look forward to adding up the total raised at this year’s event and distributing this to causes that do incredible work across our community.”

For the full race results, visit www.regency10k.co.uk.

1 . Contributed Nick Herd and Thomas White, of Leamington Round Table; Alex Robinson, of headline sponsor Wright Hassall; and Patrick Davies, of Tempo Events. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Men’s race winner Callum Hanlon is presented with his prize by Alex Robinson, of Wright Hassall. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Women’s race winner Kelly Edwards is presented with her prize by Jacqui Grove, of Helping Hands. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Men’s race winner Callum Hanlon (centre) with Frazer Knowles (left) who achieved second position and Archie Lane (right) who came in third. Photo: Submitted