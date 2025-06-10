Thousands of runners take on castle to castle route

Alison Insley (Deputy Mayor of Kenilworth), Natasha White (third place female runner), Frankie Gibbs (first place female runner), Kelly Edwards (second place female runner), Maurice Holden (President of Kenilworth Rotary Club), and Sir Jeremy Wright (MP for Kenilworth and Southam)

Thousands of runners turned out on Sunday 8th June to take on one of Warwickshire’s most popular 10km runs, following a route between Warwick and Kenilworth Castles.

Around 4,000 runners took part in the fully-booked Two Castles Run, with well-wishers turning out to cheer them on along the route. The run started at Warwick Castle and headed cross-country through Leek Wootton, ending at Kenilworth Castle.

The annual run is organised by the Kenilworth Runners in conjunction with Kenilworth Rotary and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club. This year, it was sponsored for the 20th year by supporters Blythe Liggins Solicitors.

Richard Clarke, race director from the Kenilworth Runners, said: “We’d like to thank our 4,000 runners for being part of the big day and also thank everyone who came out to cheer them along.

“The runners gave it their all and the support from people along the route spurred them all on to keep going.”

Callum Hanlon (Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club) was the first male runner past the finishing line for the fourth year in a row, with Andy Lawrence in second place and Rhys Doherty in third.

Frankie Gibbs secured first place among the female runners, with Kelly Edwards in second place and Natasha White in third.

Sponsors Blythe Liggins also fielded a squad of runners and provided water station helpers.

Alison Insley (Deputy Mayor Of Kenilworth), David Lester (Senior Partner at Blythe Liggins Solicitors), Frankie Gibbs (first place female runner), Callum Hanlon (first place male runner), Maurice Holden (President of Kenilworth Rotary Club), and Sir Jeremy Wright (MP for Kenilworth and Southam)

Donna Bothamley, partner at Blythe Liggins, said: “There’s always a great atmosphere along the route and at the finish line at Kenilworth Castle, and our team were giving out water to runners as they crossed the finish line.

“It was wonderful to be able to congratulate them all as they completed the run and to see everyone turn out to take part and to support the runners.”