Thousands of trees planted across Coventry in environmental project

Housing association, Citizen, has teamed up with environmental charity Earthwatch Europe to plant more than 2,400 new trees in four locations across Coventry as part of the Tiny Forests project.

The trees are split across sites at Foresters Road, Bell Green Road, Nickson Road and Thimbler Road – and approximately 600 trees have been planted in each area.

A variety of tree species have been used including oak, birch, dogwood, willow and maple.

Citizen customers, colleagues and local schools were on hand to help with the planting as part of the project.

Colleagues involved in the Tiny Forest scheme are pictured at one of the site in Coventry with children from Manor Park Primary school

Head of Estates and Services at Citizen Elly Dix said: “We’re so pleased to work with our colleagues, customers, the local community and Earthwatch to plant more than 2,400 trees across Coventry.

“We decided to get involved in this project as it’s a great way of helping the environment. In each of these areas there is grass which we used to cut, but now trees have been planted better use will be made of the land. This includes encouraging wildlife and people being able to use the area as benches will also be installed.

“It was also lovely to see pupils from Manor Park Primary school get involved in the planting too. We want to work with our partners to make a positive difference to our communities and this is a good example of this.”

Funding for the project has come from the Local Authority Treescape Fund which is run by the Forestry Commission, along with match funders of TBL Fire Protection, Westfield Speciality Insurance and Redevco. The project was also supported through resources funded by the National Lottery Community Action Fund

Tiny Forests help with multiple benefits including connecting people with nature, helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change and providing nature-rich habitat patches to support urban wildlife.

Year five class teacher at Manor Park Primary School, Katy Moore, said the event was a great way for pupils to get involved with nature.

She said: “I think this event is lovely and it’s good for the children to connect with nature. They know this event has a purpose – bringing more green space to the community.

“It’s lovely for them to do, a couple of children live nearby and as they grow up, the trees will grow up – this event was a lovey thing for them to do.”

With the support from businesses and communities, Earthwatch has now planted over 250 Tiny Forests across the UK and aims to have planted 500 forests by 2030.

Hannah Davidson, Senior Programme Manager at Earthwatch Europe, said: “Green spaces don’t have to be vast to make a big difference. Tiny Forests provide rich opportunities for connecting communities with nature and supporting local biodiversity.

“It’s been wonderful to work with our partners, schools and local volunteers to plant these Tiny Forests in Coventry. Helping the trees take root and monitoring them as they flourish creates a very special connection with the forest and the wildlife that calls it their home.”