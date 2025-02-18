The scene yesterday. Picture: Ellis Berry.

Three people were mauled by what police believe to be American bulldogs while trying to rescue a boy’s pet in a Rugby street attack yesterday (February 17).

They believe five of the ten seized dogs to be five American bulldogs, four bull breed juveniles and one Jack Russell.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “At 3.35pm people started calling us to report that a boy walking his dog down Bath Street had been approached by three loose dogs.

“The three dogs, believed to be American bulldogs, were attacking the boy’s dog. While we were on our way, three members of the public bravely stepped in to assist the boy and his dog.”

They received puncture wounds to their hands and faces while securing one of the attacking dogs.

“These injuries are not being treated as life-changing,” police said.

“We arrived and quickly got the secured dog into the back of our van - but the other two dogs had fled.

“We quickly worked out the dogs had come from a nearby house. There we found another of the dogs involved in the attack, together with seven more dogs.

"These were all seized and we arrested a 33-year-old man from Coventry on suspicion of having a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. At the time of writing, he remains in custody.

“All the seized dogs are unharmed and safely in police kennels. We have not yet heard back on the condition of the boy’s dog which was attacked.”

Rugby Sergeant Christian Jones said: “Thank you to those who called 999, and to those brave members of the public who stepped in to help the boy.

“They should be incredibly proud of what they did.

“Myself, fellow Rugby Sergeant Shelley Morris and the rest of the force all all really hoping the boy’s dog makes a full recovery.”