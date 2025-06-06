Three men charged after police raid house in Rugby and find phones, cash and drugs

Three men have been charged with drugs offences after police raided a house in Rugby yesterday morning (June 5).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They found phones, cash and what is believed to be cocaine and cannabis.

Police made four arrests at the time, but one man has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klevjan Beraj, 26, of Norbury Close in Derby, Erlin Murataj, 26, of Grosvenor Road in Rugby and Isuf Murataj, 31, also of Grosvenor Road in Rugby, have been charged with the same offences - possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

They are due to appear before magistrates in Coventry today (June 6).