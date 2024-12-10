Three Solihull charities celebrate donations in Skipton's Community Giving Campaign

Community Giving Logo

Three charities in Solihull have been awarded a share of donations in Skipton Building Society’s Community Giving scheme.

This year, Community Giving is set to donate double that of last year, with a total of £164,000 being shared between 246 good causes across the locations of Skipton branches.

Each of Skipton's 82 branches has selected three deserving charities operating within 20 miles of their branch, with the help of local members. Once nominated, members of the public could go into their local Skipton branch and vote for one of the three charities.

£2,000 per branch was divided between the three charities, with the highest-voted charity receiving £1,000, the second receiving £600, and the third £400.

The three winners in the Solihull area were:1st Place Receiving £1,000 – Marie Curie2nd Place Receiving £600 – Wythall Animal Sanctuary3rd Place Receiving £400 – Acorns Children’s Hospice Trust

Abi Haythornthwaite, Skipton Group Social Impact Senior Specialist, said:

“Now more than ever, small local charities are seeing increases in demand for their vital services. Often run by volunteers, these good causes keep communities together and continue to have a huge impact in their local area.

“As a member-owned organisation, and one that was founded over 170 years ago to help communities own their own homes and have savings for their future, it’s important to us that our members decide where they’d like this money to go. I’d like to thank all our customers in Solihull who popped into their local branch to tell us which causes mattered most to them. I hope the money received by the three charities is beneficial to continuing the amazing work they carry out in the local area.”