Time running out to nominate Coventry and Warwickshire NHS healthcare hero for OSCA award

Time is running out for patients and members of the public to say ‘thank you’ to the superb staff of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust.

The deadline for nominations for the Trust’s Outstanding Service and Care Awards (OSCAs) is 11.59pm on Sunday, 11th August.

The OSCAs celebrate the inspirational work of individuals and teams at UHCW NHS Trust, which serves a population of around a million people and employs more than 10,000 staff based at University Hospital, Coventry, the Hospital of St Cross in Rugby, Coventry Urgent Treatment Centre and out in the heart of the community.

This year, the OSCAs feature the People's Choice Award - a category solely for patients and their relatives and friends to show their appreciation for the compassion and commitment shown to them whilst under the Trust’s care.

Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer at UHCW NHS Trust, said: “We have amazing staff who work across our hospitals and community settings, and they take huge pride in caring for the communities we serve. The OSCAs are your opportunity to celebrate them and give them the recognition they deserve.

“If you’ve experienced or observed great care or service by members of our staff, whether an individual or team, please do take the time to submit a nomination and tell us how they’ve helped make a difference to you or your family and loved ones.”

Entries for the OSCAs must describe how members of staff went that extra mile to make a positive difference to the patient experience. So, if you know of staff who you believe have gone above and beyond to provide amazing patient care and have made a real difference to others, please take a few minutes to nominate them.

Simply fill in a nomination form on the UHCW NHS Trust website: www.uhcw.nhs.uk/oscas.