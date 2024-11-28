Titan Christmas Collection & Giveaway – Spreading festive cheer across local communities

Titan Self Storage is delighted to announce the launch of its Christmas Collection and Giveaway campaign, which is dedicated to supporting local communities this festive season.

In partnership with LWS Night Shelter, Hope for Food, and Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care, Titan’s stores in Leamington Spa, Poole, and Woking will become collection points that will help make Christmas brighter for those in need.

Titan will be donating £200 to each charity to support the vital work they do. Titan is also inviting customers and community members to join the campaign by donating items at dedicated collection points in the corresponding stores.

Every donation made at a Titan store enters you into a prize draw to win a £50 Deliveroo voucher!

What can be donated?

Leamington Spa – LWS Night Shelter: Providing shelter and essential food packages for the homeless and vulnerable.

· All clothing types

· Sleeping bags

· Nonperishable goods

· Toiletries

· Shoes

Poole – Hope for Food: Dedicated to offering life’s necessities to people most in need.

· Small household goods (such as microwaves, kettles and tabletop ovens)

· Toiletries

· Cleaning products

· Clothing

Woking – Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and Wellbeing Care: Delivering specialised support and care for patients with complex life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

· Blankets

· Slippers

· Massage oils

· Tombola items

Dan O’Sullivan, National Manager at Titan Self Storage, said:“At Titan, we’ve always been passionate about supporting the local communities around our stores. The festive season is a special time of year, but for many, it can be incredibly difficult. That’s why we’ve partnered with these incredible charities to help spread joy and make a real difference for those who need it most.”

To find out more about Titan’s Christmas Collection & Giveaway, visit their Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/TitanStorage/

For details about Titan’s self-storage solutions, visit their website:https://www.titanstorage.co.uk/