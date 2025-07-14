Top charity award for SSAFA Warwickshire volunteer

SSAFA Vice President Kirsty Bushell (L) with Peter Knight.

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity recently recognised caseworker Peter Knight of the Warwickshire branch with the Sir James Gildea Global Award for his outstanding voluntary work over the past 30 years.

SSAFA’s Sir James Gildea Awards were created to recognise the staff – voluntary and paid – for their exceptional contributions and commitment to SSAFA’s activities and values. The awards were presented at SSAFA’s Annual Members’ Meeting in London at the Victory Services Club on July 10 by Kirsty Bushell, one of SSAFA’s Vice Presidents.

Born in Islington, Peter (71), joined the Army in January 1972. On completion of basic training, he joined 1st Battalion the Royal Green Jackets, then based in Celle, West Germany, which had deployed to Northern Ireland on Operation Motorman. He ended his long career in the Regulars just over 30 years ago in June 1995 as a Warrant Officer Class 2 “… which had been my ambition” comments Peter.

He carried on with service life Birmingham UOTC* as a Chief Clerk until February 2015, when, after 43 years’ exemplary service with the Regulars and the Reserves, he finally retired from the military.

But his days of service to the Armed Forces were not over as, since 1995, he had been volunteering for SSAFA – and still does.

Peter married Hazel, herself a soldier, in 1973, but she sadly died six years ago. When not supporting the current batch of serving service personnel, veterans, and their families, Peter spends his time reading, walking in the countryside with Holly, his Welsh Collie, and assembling models – mainly tanks, ships, and aircraft.

Yet it is remarkable that Peter has any time for hobbies.

His citation for the award states that he “.. is the most hardworking caseworker in the branch, effectively volunteering full time for SSAFA and handling between 13-18 cases at any one time.”

Peter’s citation continues: “His hours of selfless work dedicated to supporting our clients and his co-volunteers is outstanding. He is a very humble person who makes light of everything he does. He is a veteran himself so understands that service to others is at the heart of the best SSAFA volunteer.”

All at SSAFA send Peter – who personifies service over self – their heartfelt congratulations on receiving the Sir James Gildea Global Award.