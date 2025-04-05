Top Rankin' visitor to Leamington Spa

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The internationally-renowned, so-called ‘bad boy of celebrity photography,’ Rankin is to talk to an audience in Leamington Spa about his work capturing some of the most iconic images of famous and not-so-famous personalities.

Rankin, who has photographed everyone from ordinary members of the public for an exhibition in London’s Brick Lane, to the late Queen Elizabeth, will be speaking as the guest of Leamington Spa Photographic Society.

And with the assistance of Warwick District Council’s ‘Spark Presents’ programme, the event on Tuesday April 29 will take place at the Royal Spa Centre studio cinema at 7pm.

The event is part of celebrations to mark the 170th anniversary of photographic pioneer Henry Peach Robinson, one of the country’s first portrait photographers, opening his photographic studio in Leamington in 1855.

Rankin by Rankin

Moving up to date, Rankin is a world-renowned photographer who has taken iconic off-the-wall portraits of celebrities including Bjork, David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, Lewis Hamilton, Madonna, Vivienne Westwood and top models including Kate Moss.

He has produced campaigns for top brands such as Rolls Royce, presented TV programmes including The Great British Photography Challenge, the documentaries America in Pictures, Africa in Pictures and Seven Photographs that Changed Fashion for the BBC, and was the photography tutor on Channel 4’s Jamie’s Dream School with Jamie Oliver.

His work has appeared in magazines and in galleries ranging from the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, but he also dedicates his time to supporting a variety of charities – Oxfam, PETA and McMillan Cancer Support among others.

LSPS chairman Peter Chappell said: “We have had some notable speakers in recent years, but none so well-known outside photographic circles as Rankin.

“I believe it is a reflection of the high reputation of LSPS that we have been able to attract such an iconic speaker.

“And I would like to thank the District Council for their support in offering to host the event at the Spa Centre.”

For enquiries about tickets for An Evening with Rankin, costing £20, contact the Royal Spa Centre box office.

Further information about Leamington Spa Photographic Society can be found at www.lsps.org.uk