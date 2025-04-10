Top things to do in or near Warwickshire this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new attraction merging crazy golf and snooker, live shows featuring birds of prey, and Easter egg hunts with a twist feature on a fresh list of top things to do in and around Warwickshire this Easter.

South Warwickshire’s tourism body, Shakespeare’s England, has pulled together some of the headline attractions to keep both adults and children entertained over the two-week break between 12 and 27 April.

Take in live shows featuring birds of prey and trebuchets at Warwick Castle

The UK’s largest bird of prey display – The Falconer’s Quest – is returning with 60 birds and is among 15 live shows and attractions on offer this Easter between 5 and 27 April; including Britain’s largest siege machine, The Trebuchet, and live shows from Zog.

The LEGO® Big Brick Build at Kenilworth Castle - English Heritage

For pricing and more details, visit warwick-castle.com

Sample a new attraction merging crazy golf and snooker at Fairytale Farm

The Queen of Hearts Crazy Cues is the UK’s first purpose-built outdoor accessible crazy golf, introducing a hybrid game of crazy golf and snooker where players can hit balls around obstacles at wheelchair level using specially-made cues.

Accessible children’s visitor attraction, Fairytale Farm, is also hosting a takeover inspired by children’s hit TV series, Gabby’s Dollhouse, between 5 and 21 April – featuring egg hunts, craft sessions and face painting.

Family at the Queen of Hearts Crazy Cues attraction at Fairytale Farm

For pricing and more details, visit fairytalefarm.co.uk

Watch chicks hatch and discover eggs of a different kind at Stratford Butterfly Farm

Encounter the life cycle of a butterfly between 10 and 27 April - including freshly laid eggs from tropical butterflies, and see the caterpillars that have hatched out of them and the pupae they turn into.

The Farm’s Roul-Roul Partridge chicks are also starting to hatch and take a stroll with their parents in the ‘flight area’ for visitors to see.

Actors at Shakespeare's Birthplace - Sam Allard

To see hundreds of spectacular butterflies, insects, reptiles, and spiders visit the Butterfly Farm from 10am to 6pm, last entry 5.30pm. For pricing and more details, visit butterflyfarm.co.uk

Join a car-themed Easter egg hunt at British Motor Museum

Between 18 and 21 April, families can grab a basket and go hunting for six eggs amongst the largest collection of historic British cars to claim a prize.

It’s part of a cracking line up of other activities to get stuck into from 5 to 27 April; including a coding family trail, crafts, and a guided tour where young visitors can test their car dealing skills.

Mother and child among the daffodils - National Trust

For pricing and more details, visit britishmotormuseum.co.uk

Live action in the gardens of Shakespeare’s Birthplace

From Lady MacBeth and Cleopatra to Juliet and Rosalind, sit and listen to performances of scenes from some of these much-loved characters in the place where Shakespeare was born. Performances are taking place between 12 and 27 April.

For pricing and more details, visit shakespeare.org.uk

Celebrate Shakespeare’s birthday

William Shakespeare turns 461 during the Easter holidays, and there is a day of celebration in The Bard’s home town on 26 April – including a silent disco on Henley Street from 12 noon, made up of two exciting playlists of modern artists inspired by the heroes and anti-heroes found in Shakespeare’s plays

Shop for unique finds at Easter Fest 2025

A line-up of shopping stalls are setting up on The Parade in Leamington Spa on Easter Monday between 10am and 4pm, boasting an array of food and drink, unique finds and entertainment for the whole family.

Participate in the LEGO® Big Brick Build at Kenilworth Castle

Between 12 and 21 April, visitors can help bring the history of Kenilworth Castle to life with LEGO® bricks by helping to design a garden fit to woo a queen – before the master builders bring the designs to life.

There will, for the first time, also be a 60cm high LEGO® figure of Queen Elizabeth I, where visitors can decorate her dress.

For pricing and more details, visit english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/kenilworth-castle

Crack an outdoor egg hunt at Charlecote Park

Explore the landscaped deer park along a trail that has ten family-friendly activities to enjoy between 12 and 27 April between 9am and 5pm.

For pricing and more details, visit nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/warwickshire/charlecote-park/events

Be transported back to medieval times at a historic hidden gem

Majestic falcons, owls and kestrels will flock to St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry where visitors can learn about the ancient art of falconry in its stunning Great Hall.

An expert falconer will introduce guests to incredible birds, sharing their history and skills, with the chance to hold one for a memorable photo opportunity.

For more information, dates, and ticket details visit stmarysguildhall.co.uk

Turn days out into an overnight break

Families and couples can take advantage of some extra spring sunshine and extend their stay in the county thanks to some great offers from local hotels.

Ardencote, near Warwick, are offering midweek family stays during the Easter holidays in one of their spacious family rooms from £165 BB and £185 DBB (based on 2 adults and 2 children).

Book an Easter stay at Mallory Court Country House Hotel and Spa between 19 - 22 April from £299 per room, per night, based on two people sharing a classic room.

Stay at the Arden Hotel, Stratford-upon-Avon from 18 April for two nights from £279 per room per night (based on two people sharing a Classic room for a two night stay).