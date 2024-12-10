Top tips to keep Warwickshire pets safe this Christmas

One of the UK’s largest veterinary groups is warning pet owners in Warwickshire to keep their dogs and cats safe this Christmas to avoid an emergency trip to the vets over the festive period.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the countdown to Christmas begins, many people are stocking up on extra treats and drinks, some of which can be toxic to pets and potentially fatal.

VetPartners, a veterinary group led by vets with 750 practices all over the UK and Europe, has revealed the top 12 most common festive hazards that lead to a trip to the vets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ark Veterinary Practice in Stratford-upon-Avon and Shipston Vets in Shipston-on-Stour are among the VetPartners practices providing advice to owners on how to keep their pets safe over the festive period. They see more cases of poisoning in the run up to Christmas than at any other time of year, leading to the veterinary teams issuing advice to encourage pet owners to be extra vigilant.

Some festive treats such as mince pies, chocolate and Christmas cake can be toxic to pets.

Common emergencies include dogs falling ill after eating mince pies, Christmas cake or pudding, which can contain raisins, currants and sultanas that are toxic. Chocolate should also be out of bounds as it contains a substance called theobromine which can cause an elevated heart rate and seizures.

Other festive hazards include poinsettias, pine needles, holly berries and mistletoe if eaten. Turkey bones can cause choking or internal damage while overfeeding fatty food can damage your pet’s pancreas or cause gastroenteritis.

Pets have also been treated over the festive period at VetPartners’ practices after eating or chewing tinsel, Christmas tree lights and decorations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VetPartners vet Honor Etherington said: “During December, our practices see many pets that have eaten something potentially harmful. During the festive period, the number of pets treated for eating something toxic increases.

“In most cases, pets have taken food and presents that have been hidden, and often wrapped, like cakes and chocolates, or potentially toxic food like sage and onion stuffing from worktops. In other cases, the owner is completely unaware of the hidden dangers and was simply intending to be kind to their pet by giving them what they thought would be a tasty Christmas treat.

“We also see cases where dogs have stolen the turkey or taken chocolate from the under the tree, so it is important to keep all food items and human treats out of reach of pets.

“Owners should seek veterinary advice straight away if they believe their dog has eaten any of these no-go foods because the toxins they contain can cause serious harm, even if the pet may initially appear well. Call your vet practice and let them know what your pet has eaten and how much they’ve had, and they will be able to give you the best advice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VetPartners has provided online advice for pet owners: https://www.vetpartners.co.uk/pet-advice/10-ways-to-keep-your-cat-or-dog-safe-at-christmas-time/

VetPartners’ has also listed the 12 most common festive hazards owners should keep away from pets this Christmas:

1. Alcohol - Alcoholic drinks and food containing alcohol can cause serious liver damage.

2. Aspirin, Paracetamol and Ibuprofen - Boxing Day hangover cures could be fatal if swallowed by your pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Batteries – Batteries left on the floor or in toys that an unsupervised dog may chew can cause serious damage. They can cause an obstruction or if bitten can leak caustic fluid that could burn the mouth, oesophagus or stomach.

4. Chocolate – Chocolate can cause an upset tummy, hyperactivity, an elevated heart rate and seizures. The darker and higher the percentage of cocoa, the higher the toxicity of the chocolate. Don’t put edible presents under the tree, or hang chocolate decorations on a tree, as pets can sniff them out and eat them.

5. Christmas cake, Stollen, mince pies and Christmas pudding – Fresh grapes, raisins, sultanas and currants can cause kidney failure in some pets, which can be fatal.

6. Cooked bones – Bones from cooked turkey, chicken, lamb, beef and pork can splinter easily and perforate the stomach or cause choking, so should never be fed to a dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Decorations – Some dogs may be attracted to colourful decorations and think they are an exciting plaything, however they can cause choking, damage the stomach or intestines or cause a life-threatening blockage.

8. Holly berries – Can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive salivation and weakness in dogs.

9. Leftovers - Avoid feeding scraps from the table. Rich, fatty foods can result in vomiting or diarrhoea and lead to an increased risk of pancreatitis, a painful and serious condition. If your pet is a scavenger, keep leftovers in a cupboard out of reach and don’t put them in your kitchen bin.

10. Mistletoe - Causes stomach problems and may cause skin irritations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11. Poinsettia – These popular Christmas plants are toxic to cats and can cause vomiting, excessive salivation, loss of appetite, lethargy and depression.

12. Sugar-free sweets and mints – Xylitol is a chemical used to sweeten sugar-free mints and sweets but can cause serious illness in your pet.

VetPartners is advising owners to make a note of their vets’ Christmas holiday opening hours and emergency contact information, just in case the worst does happen and they need to seek help quickly.