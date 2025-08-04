Tour of Britain cycling race set to trigger visitor economy boost in 'major coup' for Warwickshire

The Warwickshire stage of the event will start in Atherstone town centre

Warwickshire is gearing up for a major visitor economy boost thanks to the return of the Tour of Britain, tourism chiefs have said.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Cycling has confirmed that the UK’s biggest road cycling race will be returning to Warwickshire for a third time, with the county set to host stage four on Friday, September 5.

The Warwickshire leg will start in Atherstone town centre and work its way through each of the county’s five districts and boroughs before culminating in dramatic fashion with three 700-metre climbs at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park. At 120 miles, the Warwickshire route will be the longest of all the event’s six stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tourism bosses say the event will celebrate Warwickshire’s varied and beautiful countryside and help to position the county as the perfect place to visit, cycle and stay.

The Warwickshire stage of the Tour of Britain will finish at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park, as it did in 2019.

Warwickshire County Council Leader Councillor George Finch said: “Having the Tour of Britain, the UK’s leading cycling event, return to Warwickshire really is a massive coup and will help to put the county back on the map as a top tier visitor and cycling destination.

“What a thrill to see some of the world’s finest riders race through Warwickshire’s stunning countryside, showcasing the county’s intriguing history, heritage and many points of interest along the way.

“Warwickshire is famed internationally for its medieval castles, picturesque market towns and for being the birthplace of celebrated authors William Shakespeare and George Eliot. We want this event to write a new chapter in the story of Warwickshire and to spotlight parts of the count that might not be as well known to people from other parts of the UK, and indeed the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Finch added: “We want the Tour of Britain to engage with an audience outside of Warwickshire and really build the Visit Warwickshire brand.

“We also hope the event will be embraced and supported by local people, helping to promote active travel within our communities and inspire future generations of cyclists.”

The Tour will start in Suffolk, for the first time since 2012, on Tuesday, September 2, and conclude five days later in Cardiff, in homage to former Tour de France winner and two-time Olympic champion Geraint Thomas. The 39-year-old Welshman, one of few riders in the modern era to achieve elite success as both a track and road rider, has announced he will retire after the race.

The Warwickshire stage will travel past a succession of beauty spots and landmarks as it meanders through the county, from north to south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Tosh, Operations and Marketing Director at Warwickshire’s tourist board Shakespeare’s England, said: “The Tour of Britain is a powerful reminder of the stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage that we have across the whole county – from Hartshill Hayes Country Park and Shustoke Reservoir in the north, to Compton Verney and Burton Dassett Hills Country Park in the south – so it’s no surprise to see it return for a third time.

“And while hosting such a prestigious event will provide an added boost to tourism businesses, the legacy of the Tour’s visit here will extend well beyond the finish line as it has so much potential to inspire others to explore our beautiful county by bike, while supporting our long-term commitment to encouraging sustainable travel.”

For all the latest information on the route, timings and how to get involved, please refer to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycletour these pages which will be regularly updated.